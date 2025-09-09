Skip to content
Queer celebs reveal the steamy details behind their first gay kisses

Find out which star actually hooked up with their cousin as their first gay kiss.

Queer celebs reveal the steamy details behind their first gay kissesplay icon
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishSeptember 09 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Pucker up!

It's no secret that the MTV Video Music Awards are known for some provocative moments that set the internet on fire.

One moment that's still considered iconic to this day is Madonna's same-sex kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMAs.

With so much incredible LGBTQ+ representation at this year's awards, it only seemed fitting to ask all of the queer celebs about their own first gay smooches and it's safe to say... these answers were wild.

From kissing cousins to drunken smooches at Pride festivals, check out the feral answers below!

Willam

Willam Belli attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Willam Belli attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Willam's first gay kiss, and even hookup, happened within the family. The unapologetic RuPaul's Drag Race alum even created a catchy track based on the experience.

"I wrote a little song about it! My name is Willam and I f***ed my cousin. Thought it was okay, but it really wasn't! So, it was my cousin. Sorry," Willam tells PRIDE.

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York.

Frankie Grande at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Frankie Grande's first same-sex smooch happened in his hometown of Boca Raton, Florida.

"I think it was with my masseuse at the Boca Raton Athletic Club. It's Boca! There were no out and proud gay people. This feels kinda gay and I'm going to go for it! It worked out."

Lexi Love

Lexi Love attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Lexi Love attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

RuPaul's Drag Race finalist Lexi Love just so happened to have her first gay kiss when she was in elementary school.

"I was in like fifth grade. I was like, 'I know how to kiss.' He was like, 'My girlfriend taught me how to kiss.' I was like, 'Oh really? Show me.' He did!"

Rebecca Black

Rebecca Black attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Rebecca Black attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Rebecca Black's first queer smooch actually took place at West Hollywood Pride, but her memory was a little fuzzy as to when it actually happened.

"I was not sober, but we were either watching Kim Petras or Kehlani. Kehlani would make more sense!"

Laganja Estranja

Laganja Estranja attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Laganja Estranja attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

With anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the state of Florida, RuPaul's Drag Race legend Laganja Estranja was proud to say that her first same-sex kiss took place in the Sunshine State.

"My first kiss was actually to Jordan Fife Hunt who lives here in New York and does Broadway! We were at the Broadway Theatre Project in Florida. Gays kissing in Florida... it exists honey! Say gay, say gay, say gay!"

Denali

Denali attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Denali attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Denali revealed that her first gay kiss actually happened with a man many years her senior... and he tasted quite horrible.

"All I remember is he smelled like tobacco and was like eight years older than me. Listen kids, find people your own age that don't smoke a lot of cigarettes!"

Sam Star

Sam Star attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Sam Star attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finalist Sam Star also had her first gay kiss at a young age, but it wasn't anything too crazy.

"I think it was in middle school! It was one of my friends and we were just experimenting. Nothing came of it, because I'm a good girl! I think I was like, 'Oh my God, you have cooties!'"

