Queer celebs reveal the steamy details behind their first gay kisses





Pucker up! It's no secret that the MTV Video Music Awards are known for some provocative moments that set the internet on fire. One moment that's still considered iconic to this day is Madonna's same-sex kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMAs. With so much incredible LGBTQ+ representation at this year's awards, it only seemed fitting to ask all of the queer celebs about their own first gay smooches and it's safe to say... these answers were wild. From kissing cousins to drunken smooches at Pride festivals, check out the feral answers below!

Willam Willam Belli attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Willam's first gay kiss, and even hookup, happened within the family. The unapologetic RuPaul's Drag Race alum even created a catchy track based on the experience. "I wrote a little song about it! My name is Willam and I f***ed my cousin. Thought it was okay, but it really wasn't! So, it was my cousin. Sorry," Willam tells PRIDE.

Frankie Grande Frankie Grande at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images Frankie Grande's first same-sex smooch happened in his hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. "I think it was with my masseuse at the Boca Raton Athletic Club. It's Boca! There were no out and proud gay people. This feels kinda gay and I'm going to go for it! It worked out."

Lexi Love Lexi Love attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Taylor Hill/WireImage RuPaul's Drag Race finalist Lexi Love just so happened to have her first gay kiss when she was in elementary school. "I was in like fifth grade. I was like, 'I know how to kiss.' He was like, 'My girlfriend taught me how to kiss.' I was like, 'Oh really? Show me.' He did!"

Rebecca Black Rebecca Black attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV Rebecca Black's first queer smooch actually took place at West Hollywood Pride, but her memory was a little fuzzy as to when it actually happened. "I was not sober, but we were either watching Kim Petras or Kehlani. Kehlani would make more sense!"

Laganja Estranja Laganja Estranja attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images With anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the state of Florida, RuPaul's Drag Race legend Laganja Estranja was proud to say that her first same-sex kiss took place in the Sunshine State. "My first kiss was actually to Jordan Fife Hunt who lives here in New York and does Broadway! We were at the Broadway Theatre Project in Florida. Gays kissing in Florida... it exists honey! Say gay, say gay, say gay!"

Denali Denali attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Denali revealed that her first gay kiss actually happened with a man many years her senior... and he tasted quite horrible. "All I remember is he smelled like tobacco and was like eight years older than me. Listen kids, find people your own age that don't smoke a lot of cigarettes!"