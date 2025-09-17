Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Robert De Niro’s hot gay dad pic is going viral — and queer fans are losing it

Move over, Bobby! The internet’s new crush is your gay painter dad.

Robert De Niro’s hot gay dad is going viral — and queer fans are losing it

Robert De Niro attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Andrew J. Stillman
By Andrew J. StillmanSeptember 17 2025 / 1:13 PM
Andrew J. Stillman
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.
See Full Bio

A black-and-white photo of Robert De Niro with his father from 1946 has taken social media by storm, and the comments make one thing clear: People are very into “Daddy De Niro.”

The photo shows a young Robert Jr. sitting on his father’s lap, but it’s Robert Sr. who’s drawn the spotlight — and for good reason. With his tousled hair, sharp features, and pensive stare, he looks like he could’ve stepped out of a fashion editorial.

“Daddy De Niro was FIIIINE omg,” one fan declared.

Another called him “Father De Niro looking like a model.”

Others said exactly what the rest of us are thinking: “What a beautiful picture and what a handsome babe his father is.”

And while the picture may be trending now, it isn’t the first time De Niro Sr. has been crowned the internet’s hottest De Niro. Back in 2023, another round of posts pitted a young Robert De Niro against Al Pacino in a “who’s hotter” poll. The viral consensus? Neither.

“The correct answer is Robert De Niro’s dad,” wrote one user.

“Like dear lord that is some serious masculine beauty!” added another.

Beyond the thirst, Robert Sr. led a remarkable — and often difficult — life. Born in 1922, he was a painter in New York’s postwar art scene, trained under Josef Albers and Hans Hofmann, and admired for his bold use of color.

He also lived as a gay man at a time when that meant near-total invisibility. He separated from Virginia Admiral, Robert Jr.’s mother, when his son was just a toddler, and spent much of his career wrestling with how his sexuality and art were received.

Robert Jr. has spoken openly about that legacy, especially in HBO’s Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro Sr. and a 2016 Out interview. “It was the only way to keep his being, his existence alive,” De Niro said of preserving his father’s loft and diaries. He recalled his father as “very loving” but conflicted, describing in his journals that both painting and being gay felt like “afflictions.”

Even though it’s posthumous, we’re glad Robert Sr. is being rediscovered in such a different light. A man who often felt overlooked in his lifetime now sparks viral thirst, celebrated as “so hot” by audiences who never knew him. His art may not have reached the heights he hoped, but his queer legacy—and yes, his undeniable handsomeness—is finally being seen.

robert de niro

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Alec Smith
Interviews

Meet Alec Smith — the sexy gay athlete rocking a Speedo & living his best life

Golden State Valkyries celebrate win clinches a spot in the 2025 WNBA playoffs
Perspectives

The WNBA is my source of queer joy — here's why it can be yours, too

Harry Styles at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Celebrities

Harry Styles goes viral for sexy vacay pics & gays are soaked

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC