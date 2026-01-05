19 lesbian and sapphic celebrity cat ladies

Eagle-eyed Heated Rivalry fans guessed that the two actors would be involved in Quinn’s latest celebrity-narrated original after the app teased hockey gear, but the internet truly went wild when a teaser trailer and fairy prince photoshoot dropped yesterday.

But what is the Quinn app? What is the original erotica about? And how thirsty was the internet’s reaction? Don’t worry, we’ve got the answers!

What is the Quinn app? Quinn is one of the largest apps featuring audio erotica. The subscription-based service features self-insertion storytelling — where the listeners get to be one of the characters — performed by professional narrators and original series voiced by some of the biggest Hollywood stars. Williams and Storrie are far from the first celebrities to give voice to Quinn’s sexy stories. Andrew Scott, Jesse Williams, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Manny Jacinto have all narrated original sexy content. The L Word star Katherine Moennig even voiced a sapphic erotica for the app. Quinn can be downloaded onto your phone, but to gain access to all of the sexy stories, you have to pay a subscription fee of $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Who are Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie playing? Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in the poster for 'Ember & Ice.' Quinn Unlike every other original audio erotica from Quinn, which are self-insert narrations, Ember & Ice is a duet between fae princes played by Williams and Storrie. "This is our first duet Quinn Original, with the intimate scenes taking place between the two leads rather than between a lead and the listener," Quinn founder and CEO Caroline Spiegel told Cosmopolitan. "The sound design is wild, and the spice is truly next level!” Much like their characters in Heated Rivalry — where Williams plays a closeted, tightly wound hockey star and Storrie plays as his more free-spirited bisexual rival — in Ember & Ice, Williams voices Finn, a closeted and “dutiful heir to the Lunar throne,” who falls for a bisexual “reckless Solari prince” named Dane, voiced by Storrie.

What is 'Ember & Ice' about? According to Quinn, “Set in a richly imagined fantasy world shaped by history, duty, and forbidden desire, Ember & Ice follows Dane and Finn, two fae princes from the rival Solari and Lunare kingdoms. The series draws listeners deep into the world of the story as it unfolds, positioning them as an intimate observer to every moment of tension, longing, and intimacy between Dane and Finn. At its core, Ember & Ice is a story about choosing love in defiance of expectation.” Think A Court of Thorns and Roses, but extremely gay and even smuttier. In this hot MM romantasy, things get spicy when “forced proximity turns rivalry into simmering attraction” as Dane and Finn are forced to spend time together, and Dane teaches Finn how to let down his guard, have fun, and accept his same-sex attraction. When a war breaks out, Finn and Dane are separated, but find out they will be reunited years later at a treaty summit. The first episode ends with Williams’ character moaning and groaning as he gets off to his memories of Dane. Two rivals and a forbidden affair? Sounds familiar, but this time it’s about fae princes with wings that give away just how horny they are, instead of hockey players sneaking around in hotel rooms while trying to defeat each other on the ice. The second episode features Storrie narrating Dane’s sinfully hot memories of his sexual experiences and emotional connection with Dane as they gear up to meet again. The third episode has yet to be released, but promises to finally show listeners what happens when the two fae princes are reunited for the first time in years.

Did HudCon break the Quinn app? After going viral in the lead-up to the release of the first two episodes, the high traffic overwhelmed the app and caused users to experience technical issues. Some users reported being booted from the app while trying to listen to audio erotica, while others couldn’t log in at all. Quinn said the popularity of the new audio caused the app to be overloaded, but it appears to have been a temporary problem, and the app is working normally again.

How are people reacting? Ember & Ice started going viral before the audio was even released, with fans going feral for the sexy fairy prince photoshoot Williams and Storrie did to promote their audio erotica. The fervor has continued and at the time of publication the audio, which was only released at midnight PT on December 30, the first episode has already been listened to more than 160,000 times.