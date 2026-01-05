Skip to content
19 lesbian and sapphic celebrity cat ladies

These celebs are the purrrfect cat moms!

Amandla Stenberg, Kristen Stewart, and Kate Moennig.​

Amandla Stenberg, Kristen Stewart, and Kate Moennig.

Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJanuary 05 2026
Turns out the stereotype about lesbians and their love of cats is absolutely true!

Sapphics are known for their love of carabiners, flannels, and Doc Martins, but cats are just as important to the lesbian aesthetic. And the fact that the Republican Party uses "cat ladies" as an insult just makes it even better.

Cats are cute, make you laugh, and offer emotional support during trying times, which is why so many celebrities are cat lovers.

So we’ve scrubbed through social media to bring you all the famous lesbians and sapphics cat ladies who love their fur babies

Kristen Stewart

Cynthia Nixon

Portia de Rossi

Tegan Quin

Auliʻi Cravalho

Amandla Stenberg

Kate Moennig

Leisha Hailey

Katy O'Brian

Maddy Westbeld and Olivia Miles

Cara Delevingne

Miley Cyrus

Dove Cameron

Lily-Rose Depp

Paris Jackson

Lauren Jauregui

Kate McKinnon

Willow Smith

Mara Wilson

