19 lesbian and sapphic celebrity cat ladies

Turns out the stereotype about lesbians and their love of cats is absolutely true!
Sapphics are known for their love of carabiners, flannels, and Doc Martins, but cats are just as important to the lesbian aesthetic. And the fact that the Republican Party uses "cat ladies" as an insult just makes it even better.
Cats are cute, make you laugh, and offer emotional support during trying times, which is why so many celebrities are cat lovers.
So we’ve scrubbed through social media to bring you all the famous lesbians and sapphics cat ladies who love their fur babies