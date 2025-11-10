Society tried to paint aging as the worst thing that can happen, especially to women, but we know better. We may be getting plastic surgery and wallet-busting anti-aging skin care shoved down our throats at every turn, but what the straights have yet to figure out is that lesbians only get hotter with age.

Sapphics refuse to fall into this toxic trap of thinking that only young people can be sexy and vibrant, when life — and sexual — experience come with age and only make you hotter. This is why the term OWL (older, wiser lesbian) was created in the first place. Not only is there so much you can learn from older queer women, but they’re also just sexy as hell.

Which is why we’re still lusting after celebrities we fell in love with decades ago. Those smile lines and silver streaks only make their sex appeal more potent!

Jenny Shimizu See on Instagram One of the hottest women alive, who also managed to date Angelina Jolie , Madonna , and Ione Skye , Jenny Shimizu could have had us in the ‘90s or in any decade since.

Sarah Paulson See on Instagram Sarah Paulson is mother. And like us, Paulson loves an OWL. She has been in a longterm relationship with actress Holland Taylor, who is 32 years her senior, since 2015.

Gillian Anderson See on Instagram Gillian Anderson has had us in a chokehold since she played Dana Scully in the X-Files in the ‘90s, but somehow the sapphic queen — who has talked openly about past relationships with women — has only gotten hotter every year since.

Niecy Nash See on Instagram Niecy Nash is the full package because not only is she hot and talented, but she’s so funny, you know there would never be a dull moment. We are VERY jealous of her wife, Jessica Betts !

Portia de Rossi See on Instagram Ellen DeGeneres is one lucky woman! You might be tempted to write Portia de Rossi off as just a pretty face, but she has amazing comedic timing and has only gotten more beautiful with age.

Jodie Foster See on Instagram In her 60s now, the always gorgeous Jodie Foster has only become sexier. And that voice of hers is aging like fine wine.

Margaret Cho See on Instagram Margaret Cho has always been hilarious, but now she’s also incredibly hot. Have you seen her arms while wearing a jumpsuit in Queens of the Dead ? If not, go check it out now. You can thank us later.

Cheryl Dunye See on Instagram An older masc lesbian? Yes, please! We knew Cheryl Dune was brilliant when she created the iconic Watermelon Woman, but who knew her signature glasses and butch fashion sense were going to get better with age?