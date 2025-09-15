Trans celebs Vivian Wilson & Kai Schreiber are breaking down barriers at New York Fashion Week

Fashion Week is for the dolls!
Vivian Wilson made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week in a show that was an indictment of trans rights being dismantled across the country.
The outspoken trans daughter of Elon Musk and Justine Wilson walked for Alexis Bittar’s Spring-Summer 2026 runway show at New York City’s Abrons Theater, where she wore a sparkling red dress and a sash that read, “Miss South Carolina.”
In the runway show inspired by Blue Velvet, Carrie, and The Virgin Suicides, each model represented a different state to tell a “story about misogyny, unchecked predators, objectification and trans rights,” Bittar said.
@glamourmag
She’s perfect, she’s beautiful, she’s a model. @Vivian Jenna Wilson just made her #NYFW debut alongside a cast of trans models at the Alexis Bittar presentation. #VivianWilson #FashionTiktok
Wilson may technically be a nepo baby, but being a vocal critic of her father — she’s called him a scam artist, “uncaring and narcissistic” and “delusional” among other things — means that she doesn’t have access to his extreme wealth.
The newly minted runway model, who also walked for Dauphinette and Prabal Gurung, showed off her skills as a model for the first time earlier this year when she used for a Wildfang clothing campaign celebrating identity.
But Wilson isn’t the only trans daughter of famous parents to walk the runway at Fashion Week.
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai Schreiber strutted her stuff on the runway for Jason Wu, after making her runway debut back in March at Paris Fashion Week.
Schreiber has had busy fashion week. So far, not only has she played a key role in Wu’s show, but she also walked for Altuzarra, COS, Calvin Klein, and Michael Kors.
Both young women — Wilson is 21 and Schreiber is 16 — are breaking down barriers in their careers as models, following in the footsteps of the trans celebs who have come before them.
“As a young trans girl, I’m always going to look up to the older generation of transgender people, especially in fashion,” Schreiber told Interview in June. “People like Alex Consani, Hunter Schafer, Hari Nef, Dara, Richie Shazam, Colin Jones, and so many more. It’s so great that there’s a strong community of us in the fashion world; it’s really a doll takeover.”