Sexy CEO Tristan Schukraft wants gays to go feral at his luxury hotels

Tristan Schukraft's empire is growing by the day!
The sexy gay CEO has already had quite the year as The Tryst Puerto Vallarta had a phenomenal grand opening back in April with tons of celebrities in attendance. Plus, The Tryst Fire Island broke ground over the summer and the property is slated to fully open next season.
As if two major hotel openings weren't enough, the entrepreneur just announced Rio de Janeiro as the latest location to welcome a Tryst Hotel in 2026.
"Who knew Brazil could get gayer?! This is our biggest hotel yet. We're going to have a rooftop pool, drag brunch, a huge gym, a bathhouse, and top floor restaurant. You won't have to leave the hotel if you don't want to, but we hope you do. There's a lot of reasons, starting with the hot men, to go to Brazil," Schukraft tells PRIDE.
Schukraft's entire brand is designed to create a safe space for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community. Besides his growing empire for Tryst Hotels, he's also the CEO of MISTR — the largest telemedicine platform dedicated to HIV prevention and long-term HIV care.
The motto for Tryst Hotels is for guests to embrace their worst behavior, and Schukraft is living up to that mantra. The Tryst Fire Island recently teamed up with Sniffies for a slew of activations throughout the summer to celebrate sex-positivity.
"We are gay. We are not hetero-friendly. We're not gay-friendly. We're gay! Come as you are. Everyone's welcome, of course, but if you're not going to feel uncomfortable being around drag queens or guys holding hands and kissing wearing thongs, then maybe The Tryst is not for you."
