Erika Jayne says Amanda Frances upsets everyone on RHOBH season 15

There's a shakeup coming in the 90210!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has hit a milestone 15th season on Bravo and the drama is still being served from a champagne flute.
Heading into the new season, two fresh faces are joining the popular cast. Bravo alum Rachel Zoe and self-made multi-millionaire Amanda Frances are bringing a new energy into the group.
"People like to see new energy! They like to see different reactions. We're a tight-knit group of people, so of course, new blood is going to shake things up," Jayne tells PRIDE.
As new episodes begin to roll out, Jayne isn't the only cast member who seems to get into a disagreement with Frances. In fact, it looks like Frances has a hard time gelling with any of the ladies.
"That can be a problem. If you piss everyone off, then what? Everybody reacts differently and sometimes you need a break, but what you do need to have is a point of view and you need to be able to express that."
It's no easy task filming a reality show alongside many TV veterans, so Jayne is offering her own advice to anyone hoping to join an ensemble cast.
"My advice to anyone coming on would be to have a point of view and don't be afraid to speak your mind. Don't look for backup, because it's not coming."
Besides hitting her tenth milestone season on RHOBH, the star is also going back to her roots as DJ Pretty Mess by performing all throughout 2026. Her mission? To give the gays everything they want.
"It's always for the gays! Who do you think it's for? All my life, my mentors and teachers have been gay people. To be an ally of the gay community is important. We need to show up for one another!"
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Thursday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Erika Jayne, check out the video at the top of the page.