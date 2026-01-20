Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Symone wants to play RuPaul in his rumored biopic (exclusive)

Symone wants to play RuPaul in his rumored biopic (exclusive)

The Drag Race winner has just four words to say: "Send me the script!"

Symone & RuPaulplay icon

Symone & RuPaul

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV / Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishJanuary 20 2026 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Like mother, like daughter!

Symone has made her mark as a fierce entertainer since winning the title of America's Next Drag Superstar on season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Since her crowning five years ago, the talented queen has starred in her own reality show, walked in iconic fashion shows, and performed for sold-out crowds around the world.

As she gears up to star alongside RuPaul and other legendary Drag Race alum in the upcoming film Stop! That! Train!, Symone is already manifesting her biggest project yet... playing RuPaul herself in an upcoming biopic.

"I see it! I used to not say that, but I see it now. I just wrapped a film and I got to do my last scene with her. That was really cool. It's one of the highest honors I've ever been given. Her spirit is within me. Send me the script! I want to see it. I better be first," Symone tells PRIDE.

While attending the Out100 celebration last month, Symone also opened up on her evolution as an artist throughout the years.

As she continues to book big gigs around the world, her sister and fellow Drag Race alum, Gigi Goode, is making major moves by moving to Paris to focus on fashion and modeling.

"It's a very affirming time for all of us. There's a lot of changes on the horizon and a lot of growing not only as a group, but as individuals. I feel like we've hit puberty a little bit," Goode says.

"I feel like we're in our second chapter of our lives. A lot of changes are happening, but there's a lot of growing up that needs to be done. We've been changed for good," Symone adds.

Fans can follow Symone on Instagram here. To see the full interview at the Out100, check out the video at the top of the page.

rupaul's drag racesymonecelebritiesdrag queensrupaulinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Sundance 2026 preview: Saccharine , Jaripeo, Rock Springs
Movies

Sundance 2026 preview: 13 queer films we can't wait to see at this year's fest

Karamo Brown​
Celebrities

Karamo Brown pulls out of 'Queer Eye' interview because he felt 'mentally and emotionally abused'

Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "The Rip" New York Premiere.
Celebrities

Ben Affleck strips down & shows off his sexy body in viral new clip

Heated Rivalry actor ​François Arnaud during the January 19, 2026 episode of ​Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen​
TV

Heated Rivalry: Here's all the tea from François Arnaud on WWHL

Symone & RuPaul
Interviews

Symone wants to play RuPaul in his rumored biopic (exclusive)

© Equal Entertainment LLC