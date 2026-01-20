Symone wants to play RuPaul in his rumored biopic (exclusive)

Like mother, like daughter!
Symone has made her mark as a fierce entertainer since winning the title of America's Next Drag Superstar on season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Since her crowning five years ago, the talented queen has starred in her own reality show, walked in iconic fashion shows, and performed for sold-out crowds around the world.
As she gears up to star alongside RuPaul and other legendary Drag Race alum in the upcoming film Stop! That! Train!, Symone is already manifesting her biggest project yet... playing RuPaul herself in an upcoming biopic.
"I see it! I used to not say that, but I see it now. I just wrapped a film and I got to do my last scene with her. That was really cool. It's one of the highest honors I've ever been given. Her spirit is within me. Send me the script! I want to see it. I better be first," Symone tells PRIDE.
While attending the Out100 celebration last month, Symone also opened up on her evolution as an artist throughout the years.
As she continues to book big gigs around the world, her sister and fellow Drag Race alum, Gigi Goode, is making major moves by moving to Paris to focus on fashion and modeling.
"It's a very affirming time for all of us. There's a lot of changes on the horizon and a lot of growing not only as a group, but as individuals. I feel like we've hit puberty a little bit," Goode says.
"I feel like we're in our second chapter of our lives. A lot of changes are happening, but there's a lot of growing up that needs to be done. We've been changed for good," Symone adds.
Fans can follow Symone on Instagram here. To see the full interview at the Out100, check out the video at the top of the page.