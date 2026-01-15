Meet Mike Manning — the handsome queer actor starring on Beyond the Gates

Mike Manning is taking over!
Since coming out publicly as bisexual on MTV's The Real World: DC back in 2009, the handsome model has carved his own lane in Hollywood.
Shortly after his reality TV debut, Manning started acting in a slew of notable projects including Teen Wolf, Youthful Daze, Hawaii Five-0, Days of Our Lives, and more.
While attending last month's Out100 celebration, the star opened up on all of the love he's received over the years for his queer visibility and impressive acting credits.
"Thank you so much! If you feel something nice, comment. Keep them coming because I need it. My self esteem needs it. If you feel something not so nice, just keep it to yourself," Manning tells PRIDE.
Now, the actor is opening more hearts and minds by starring as the openly gay character, Bradley "Smitty" Smith, on the hit CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates.
"It's the first ever interracial marriage between two men in the history of daytime! It's exactly the type of stories that I like to tell. We just got renewed for a second year! I would hope that the show goes on for 10, 20, 30 more years. That's what I'm manifesting!"
15 years after coming out on MTV, Manning is grateful that his career has flourished and that he's able to showcase modern queer love for millions around the world.
"I put in the work! I follow my heart and pursue stories that matter. Beyond the Gates is really breaking stereotypes with the stories that we're trying to tell, with mine being one of them. I hope the show gets a chance and audiences connect with it!"
Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS. To see the full interview with Mike Manning from the Out100, check out the video at the top of the page.