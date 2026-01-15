Meet Mike Manning — the handsome queer actor starring on Beyond the Gates

Alix is on their way to reaching their goal on their GoFundMe page, but Aaron wanted to step in and offer a sexy incentive to anyone who donates to the cause.

Years ago, Aaron has a PG-13 OnlyFans page where he showed partial nudity in a slew of steamy photoshoots. Now, the star is pulling those spicy pictures from the vault and sending them to people who are generous enough to contribute to Alix's surgery.

PRIDE exclusively caught up with Aaron Goldenberg on why he wanted to help Alix's transition and what fans can expect to see in the sexy photos after donating on the official GoFundMe site.

You're helping your sibling, Alix, raise enough money to help their gender-affirming surgery. Why did you want to help out?

Aaron Goldenberg: I've supported their journey since they told me years ago and it's been amazing to see them transition socially. They're lighter and happier! For instance, they were part of my sister's wedding party a few years back and they wore a suit instead of a dress. I was so proud, I could've cried! Just seeing them standing there confidently next to all the bridesmaids... I think that authenticity should be celebrated. I want them to have more than they need so they can focus on healing and living their most happy life.

For people who donate to Alix's cause, you're giving them a special gift by sending them a spicy pic or two from your previous OnlyFans. What can you tease about these pics?

It's definitely more revealing than anything else I've shared publicly. Let's just say... it doesn't leave much to the imagination. A few people have been especially generous, so I sent a few bonus shots from the same photoshoot. It's a thank-you gesture, but the heart of this is supporting my sibling's healthcare.

Many people have asked you to get back on OnlyFans. Is that something you'd consider doing again?

Probably not. When people hear OnlyFans, they often assume a level of explicit content that was never my intention. I was upfront about what I was offering, but I realized pretty quickly that managing expectations around that platform a become a full-time job in itself. Right now, my focus is on acting and creating comedy, both of which are gaining momentum, and I want to put my energy there. If I ever revisit fan-supported content in the future, it would likely be through something with clearer boundaries, like a Patreon.

You're being such an incredible older brother with Alix's journey. 2026 is here, so what inspiring message do you have for other queer people who are navigating their own journeys right now?

Just know that you are loved! Truly, fully loved by so many. I was raised around a lot of conditional love. When I first started coming out, I heard some version of "I love you, but..." over and over. Then, I came out to a friend who literally squealed, leaped out of her seat, and gave me the biggest hug in the middle of TGI Friday's. She credit and said, "I'm so happy for you!" My brain couldn't process that kind of response from someone, but I get it now. It's one of the most beautiful things to see and celebrate a person becoming their most authentic self. Find people who celebrate you. They are out there.

Fans can donate to Alix Goldenberg’s GoFundMe on the official website here and DM a screenshot to Aaron Goldenberg on Instagram to receive a sexy token of gratitude.