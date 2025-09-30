The reason Republican 'Mike Johnson Grindr' is trending on social media explained

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has long been one of the most vocal anti-LBGTQ+ MAGA Republicans in America, but now he’s going viral for a rumor that he’s spent time on Grindr.

Over the weekend, an anonymous man took to TikTok to give the conservative politician an ultimatum: swear in Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, who recently won a special election, or he’ll release proof that Johnson has a secret Grindr profile.

The anonymous man, who uses the TikTok handle @razzledazzlemo, claims to have screenshots, IP data, and a selfie that will allegedly prove that the Grindr account is indeed Johnson’s and that his demands are all in an effort to get the government to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The source speaks with apparent confidence about his alleged evidence, but has yet to provide any actual proof. This, however, has not stopped the video from taking off like wildfire on X where "Mike Johnson Grindr" began trending. With so many rumors, comments, and the recent rise in AI political videos being frequently mistaken for real on social media, it can all become confusing quickly. Here's what we know.



Who is the anonymous man? The anonymous source has yet to release his real name, but he goes by @razzledazzlemo on TikTok, where he usually posts political commentary videos with frequent criticisms leveled at the GOP. He has over 40,000 followers on the social media app and is currently running a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his legal defense because he fears the government or Johnson may take legal action against him.

Why is he doing it now and what is the connection to the Epstein files? House Democratic leadership is currently criticizing Johnson because he has been refusing to swear in Grijalva. Swearing in new members of the House is part of his job, but the reason behind his refusal is also the reason why the TikToker is threatening to release Johnson’s Grindr profile. Once sworn in, Rep.-elect Grijalva would be the 218th signature on a discharge petition that would force a vote on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files. Grijalva has accused Johnson of drawing out her swearing in to keep the files from coming to light, saying in a TV interview last week, “Maybe it has something to do with the fact that I'm number 218.”



Did the anonymous TikToker release an update? @razzledazzlemo The original TikTok video is no longer on @razzledazzlemo’s account and he claims that it was removed. While the original video is no longer on his TikTok account, it has since gone viral and has been reposted all over X (formerly Twitter). Yesterday, he released an updated video where he explained that he is safe and that he’s discussed his situation with a team of lawyers. He has also claimed he has backed up the information multiple times and has shared it with other people, so that he is no longer the only one in possession of the alleged proof that Johnson has been on Grindr. He also said that his first video “was in no way a shakedown for anything.” On September 30, he gave another update where he shared that he has now provided the alleged proof to a trusted investigative journalist. To protect himself, he also gave all of his copies of the information to other people, so that if anything happens to him, they can release all of the information to the public.

