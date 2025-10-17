6 hot moments from the lesbian thriller 'Stone Cold Fox' trailer that will have you salivating

Krysten Ritter and Kiernan Shipka starring in a sapphic crime thriller? Yes, please!
Love Lies Bleeding and Honey Don’t both proved to us how much we love the “Be Gay Do Crime” film subgenres, especially when they include lesbians breaking the law.
Basically, if there are queer people committing crimes, we are sat.
A trailer for the upcoming Stone Cold Fox was just released, and it looks like it’s going to have everything we love: hot sapphics, gritty crimes, ‘80s nostalgia, and a lot of dark humor and action.
This neo-noir ‘80s throwback follows Fox (Shipka), who escapes an “abusive commune in search of her family. But when the queenpin (Ritter) kidnaps her little sister and sends a crooked cop (Kiefer Sutherland) after her, Fox has no choice but to infiltrate the very place she escaped,” the official synopsis reads.
The film hits theaters on November 7, but while we wait, let’s take a look at the moments in the trailer that have us waiting with bated breath for it to premiere.
Krysten Ritter in lingerie
Vertical
We’re not sure we need to say more, but getting to see Ritter play a badass criminal mastermind who also has us drooling seems like it’s going to be a highlight of 2025.
That wink
Vertical
A wink will always make us a little weak in the knees, but when it’s Ritter doing it, we're gone!
This kiss
Vertical
Ritter and Shipka kiss multiple times in the trailer, which has us hopeful that this film isn’t going to sanitize the sapphic elements and will maybe lean towards being an erotic thriller. We know not every movie can be Bound, but there’s no harm in hoping!
The ‘80s vibes
Vertical
The second we saw the glass Gatorade bottle, we were instantly transported back to the ‘80s. Some people may be sick of ‘80s throwback movies, but we’re not! Also, this shot is more erotic than it has any right to be.
Vertical
We love a training montage, but Shipka training to fight back against the criminal underworld by doing pushups and showing off her biceps is our new favorite thing.
The fight scenes
Vertical
The ‘80s comic book style fight choreography looks like a blast, and we didn’t know how much we needed to see Shipka turn into a badass fighter in a leather jacket until this moment.
Watch the full Stone Cold Fox trailer below.