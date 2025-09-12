I am everything and nothing at the same time

I grew up in a religious Christian household. I wasn't exposed to queerness, except maybe a scene from The Color Purple where Celie and Shug kissed — and even then, my mom would skip that part, though I'd already seen it once on my own. That might've been my only exposure, and even that wasn't intentional.
I remember being a curious kid, looking up "girls kissing girls" on YouTube for reasons I couldn't explain at the time. I even explored a bit myself, kissing a couple of girls while playing house, and I was always the boyfriend. Very telling.
I had my first crush at the age of five; in 8th grade, I had my first girlfriend. Still, from then through junior year, I hid behind fake profiles to talk to girls online. I genuinely liked them and caught feelings for them. But I was still convinced I was straight. After high school, I considered that maybe I was bi. I wasn't ready to call myself a lesbian yet. I could accept "bi" easier because of my religious trauma and internalized homophobia.
Eventually, I joined a lesbian iMessage group chat. That helped me get more comfortable with who I was. I started leaning into the lesbian label more. I also began learning about the LGBTQ+ community, which I had not even been aware of until my senior year. That's when a friend introduced me to the term gender fluid. It was after someone in a chat asked me if I was a boy or a girl, and I answered, "Both."
A couple of years later, I learned about the term non-binary, and that hit, too. It resonated deeply, but I still didn't know if I should claim it. I went through a phase where I did claim it. I even put socks in my underwear to feel what having a bulge would be like. I wrote a whole explanation on my Instagram Close Friends story, breaking down my pronouns and why I identified as non-binary.
But even then, labels never felt right. Now? I resonate with both non-binary and gender fluid, but I don't wear either one loudly. I use she/her/they/them pronouns. I don't correct people all the time. I let folks say what they say — but know that I know who I am. And that's why queer feels like the best fit. It covers everything. It speaks to the full depth of me. I am all and nothing at the same time. Some people will get that. And some won't. But if you know, you know.
I'm just me. A person. An energy. A soul. Androgynous. Non-binary. Gender fluid. Expansive. Complex. Constantly evolving.
I've always loved when Prince said, "I'm not a woman. I am not a man. I am something that you'll never understand." I felt that in my soul. That's the essence of me. I don't want to explain it. I want to live it. Be it. Exist as it. You don't have to understand me. But you will respect me.
I'd rather not attach myself to just one label. I resonate with the entire umbrella. I see myself in the L, the G, the T, the Q, and the +. Especially when it comes to my gender identity. They're all me. Every one of them holds a piece of me.
My soul is expansive. Multi-dimensional. I wasn't meant to be boxed in. I'm everything and nothing at the same damn time.
Kai (she/they) is a non-binary, gender-fluid writer and creative exploring identity beyond labels.
