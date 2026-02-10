Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Adam Rippon spills on Olympic village hookups — and his condom heist

“Well, obviously I’ve heard a lot about the condoms, okay,” Adam Rippon said.

Adam Rippon.

Adam Rippon.

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 10 2026 / 4:06 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Is the Olympic Village a hotbed of sex and debauchery, or is gay former figure skater Adam Rippon just a thief?

While hosting the NBC podcast My New Favorite Olympian, Rippon answered a curious fan who asked, “What really goes down in the Olympic Village?”

“Well, obviously I’ve heard a lot about the condoms, okay,” he said. “Who hasn’t?”

There have long been rumors about Olympians hooking up with each other during the Games, with target shooter Josh Lakatos saying that he “never witnessed so much debauchery in my entire life” at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and gold medalist Hope Solo confirming “There’s a lot of sex going on” at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Rippon explained that during his time at the Olympics, he was curious about the condoms he’d heard so much about — organizers handed out a record-breaking 110,000 free condoms at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, where Rippon competed — and finally found them in the medical tent.

@nbcchicago

Did Adam Rippon steal 3,000 condoms from the Olympic Village? 👀 Host of the NBC podcast “My New Favorite Olympian,” Adam Rippon answers fan questions about life inside the Olympic Village and the myth behind the condom distribution at the Games. #milanocortina #winterolympics #MyNewFavoriteOlympian

Did Adam Rippon steal 3,000 condoms from the Olympic Village? 👀 Host of the NBC podcast “My New Favorite Olympian,” Adam Rippon answers fan questions about life inside the Olympic Village and the myth behind the condom distribution at the Games. #milanocortina #winterolympics #MyNewFavoriteOlympian

“In my mind, it was this lavish sort of experience, but really it was just like a basket filled with condoms that said in Korean, ‘generic condom.’ No Olympic rings, no fanfare, no frills,” he said.

When asked how athletes go through so many condoms, it turns out Rippon might be to blame.

“If you were wondering where 3,000 of the condoms went from the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, I took them,” he admitted.

Rippon said he stuffed his duffel bag full of them and then handed them out to friends as souvenirs.

Rippon said that he may have been to blame for how many condoms were “used” at the 2018 Winter Games, but he thinks “the real shenanigans are happening at the Summer Games” because they're not wearing layers of clothing and parkas to stay warm like he was.

According to the official Olympics website, they increased their sexual health efforts at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where they had 200,000 male condoms, 20,000 female condoms, and 10,000 oral dams available to the athletes.

He joked, “They’re basically naked, and it’s warm outside.”

adam ripponcondomsolympic villageolympicssex

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Adam Rippon.
Sports

Adam Rippon spills on Olympic village hookups — and his condom heist

Mathilde Gremaud holding her gold medal at the Olympics
Sports

Olympic skier Mathilde Gremaud celebrates gold with a kiss from her girlfriend

​Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls'
Movies

11 moments from the 'Girls Like Girls' trailer that will send you into a full lesbian spiral

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of Super Bowl LX.
Celebrities

Two sexy male dancers go viral for grinding on each other during Bad Bunny's halftime show

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC