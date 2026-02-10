Here’s when and where to watch every LGBTQ+ Olympian compete at the Winter Games

The Olympics are already in full swing, and queer athletes from around the world are already earning gold.

Bisexual figure skater Amber Glenn made history by simply stepping onto the rink as the first out queer woman to represent the U.S. in figure skating. To top it off, she’s already won gold in the team figure skating event. Breezy Johnson also earned gold for the U.S. in the alpine skiing event, and Swiss freestyle skier Mathilde Gremaud made both Switzerland and queer fans everywhere proud by bringing home the gold in women’s slopestyle at Milan.

And they’re just getting started!

Feeling like you’re missing out? Confused about which events are happening and when? Rooting for every LGBTQ+ athlete but not sure where or when to tune in?

We’ve got you covered! Here’s an easy-to-follow schedule of all the upcoming events featuring — or likely to feature, should they qualify — the out and proud Olympians competing at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

All times listed in PT time zone.

Tuesday, February 10 Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States skates in the first period during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match between Finland and United States on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games. Sarah Stier/Getty Images Women’s Hockey — Preliminary Round 3:10 a.m. — Japan vs. Sweden (Live — Peacock)

— Japan vs. Sweden 10:40 a.m. — Italy vs. Germany (Live — Peacock)

— Italy vs. Germany 2:10 p.m. — Canada vs. United States (Live — USA Network)

— Canada vs. United States 3:10 p.m. — Finland vs. Switzerland (Live — Peacock) Figure Skating — Men’s Singles Short Program 9:30 a.m. — Early Groups (Live — USA Network)

— Early Groups 10:45 a.m. — Final Groups / Top Contenders (Live — NBC) Curling — Mixed Doubles 5:05 a.m. — Bronze Medal Match (Live — USA Network) 9:05 a.m. — Gold Medal Match (Live — USA Network / 3:00 p.m. Replay — CNBC) — Gold Medal Match

Wednesday, February 11 Piper Gilles and partner Paul Poirier of Team Canada compete in Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance Qualification on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games Andy Cheung/Getty Images Figure Skating 10:30 a.m. — Ice Dance Free Dance (Medal Event - Live — NBC) Curling (Men) 4:05 a.m. — Round-Robin Session (Live — CNBC)

Thursday, February 12 Gold medalist Breezy Johnson of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Alpine Downhill Skiing on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images Alpine Skiing 5:30 a.m. — Women’s Super-G (Medal Event - Live — USA Network / Replay — NBC Daytime) Snowboarding (Women) 10:30 a.m. — Halfpipe Final (Medal Event - Live — NBC) Women’s Hockey — Preliminary Round 8:20 a.m. — Finland vs. Canada (Live — Peacock)

Friday, February 13 Laurence Fournier Beaudry and partner Guillaume Cizeron of Team France compete in Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance Qualification on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Figure Skating 1:00 p.m. — Men’s Singles Free Skate (Medal Event - Live — NBC) Women’s Hockey — Quarterfinals 10:40 a.m. — Quarterfinal #1 (Live — USA Network)

— Quarterfinal #1 3:10 p.m. — Quarterfinal #2 (Live — USA Network)

Saturday, February 14 Shilo Rousseau of Team Canada in action during a training session on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games Harry How/Getty Images Women’s Hockey — Quarterfinals 10:40 a.m. — Quarterfinal #3 (Live — USA Network)

— Quarterfinal #3 3:10 p.m. — Quarterfinal #4 (Live — USA Network) Biathlon (Women) 5:45 a.m. — 7.5 km Sprint (Live — USA Network)

Sunday, February 15 Lara Wolf of Team Austria competes in the second run during the Women's Freestyle Slopestyle Qualification on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games dam Pretty/Getty Images Figure Skating 10:45 a.m. — Pairs Short Program (Live — NBC) Alpine Skiing 7:30 a.m. — Women’s Giant Slalom (Medal Event - Live — NBC)

Monday, February 16 Kristin O'Neill #43 of Team Canada celebrates with teammate Marie-Philip Poulin #29 after a goal in the first period during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match between Czechia and Canada on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games regory Shamus/Getty Images Figure Skating 11:00 a.m. — Pairs Free Skate (Medal Event - Live — NBC) Women’s Hockey — Semifinals 10:40 a.m. — Semifinal #1 (Live — USA Network)

— Semifinal #1 3:10 p.m. — Semifinal #2 (Live — USA Network)

Tuesday, February 17 Gold medalist Amber Glenn of Team United States celebrates after the medal ceremony for the Team Event on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games Elsa/Getty Images Figure Skating (Women) 9:45 a.m. — Women’s Singles Short Program (Live — NBC)

Thursday, February 19 Gus Kenworthy of Team Great Britain reacts after their second run during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Halfpipe Qualification on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Clive Rose/Getty Images Men’s Freestyle Skiing 12:30 a.m. — Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualification (Live — Peacock)

— Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualification 10:30 a.m. — Qualification Coverage (NBC Daytime Window) Figure Skating (Women) 10:00 a.m. — Women’s Singles Free Skate (Medal Event - Live — NBC) Women’s Hockey — Medal Games 8:40 a.m. — Bronze Medal Game (Live — USA Network)

— Bronze Medal Game 1:10 p.m. — Gold Medal Game (Medal Event - Live — NBC)

Friday, February 20 Britain's Bruce Mouat competes in the curling mixed doubles round robin semi-final between Great Britain and Sweden during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games Odd ANDERSEN / AFP via Getty Images Curling (Men) 10:05 a.m. — Bronze Medal Match (Live — CNBC) Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final 7:30 p.m. PT – Final Run