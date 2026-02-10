Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Here’s when and where to watch every LGBTQ+ Olympian compete at the Winter Games

Follow our guide to catch every moment of queer athletic excellence.

LGBTQ+ Olympians: Marie-Philip Poulin, Amber Glenn, Kevin Aymoz

LGBTQ+ Olympians: Marie-Philip Poulin, Amber Glenn, Kevin Aymoz

Elsa/Getty Images; Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel Shatto February 10 2026 / 3:05 PM
Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member, is a Rotten Tomatoes-certified critic, and she podcasts regularly about horror on The More Deadly Podcast and Bloody Good Horror. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

See Full Bio
Follow:

The Olympics are already in full swing, and queer athletes from around the world are already earning gold.

Bisexual figure skater Amber Glenn made history by simply stepping onto the rink as the first out queer woman to represent the U.S. in figure skating. To top it off, she’s already won gold in the team figure skating event. Breezy Johnson also earned gold for the U.S. in the alpine skiing event, and Swiss freestyle skier Mathilde Gremaud made both Switzerland and queer fans everywhere proud by bringing home the gold in women’s slopestyle at Milan.

And they’re just getting started!

Feeling like you’re missing out? Confused about which events are happening and when? Rooting for every LGBTQ+ athlete but not sure where or when to tune in?

We’ve got you covered! Here’s an easy-to-follow schedule of all the upcoming events featuring — or likely to feature, should they qualify — the out and proud Olympians competing at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

All times listed in PT time zone.


Tuesday, February 10

Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States skates in the first period during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match between Finland and United States on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena on February 07, 2026 in Milan, Italy.

Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States skates in the first period during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match between Finland and United States on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Women’s Hockey — Preliminary Round

  • 3:10 a.m. — Japan vs. Sweden (Live — Peacock)
  • 10:40 a.m. — Italy vs. Germany (Live — Peacock)
  • 2:10 p.m. — Canada vs. United States (Live — USA Network)
  • 3:10 p.m. — Finland vs. Switzerland (Live — Peacock)

Figure Skating — Men’s Singles Short Program

  • 9:30 a.m. — Early Groups (Live — USA Network)
  • 10:45 a.m. — Final Groups / Top Contenders (Live — NBC)

Curling — Mixed Doubles

  • 5:05 a.m. — Bronze Medal Match (Live — USA Network)
9:05 a.m. — Gold Medal Match (Live — USA Network / 3:00 p.m. Replay — CNBC)

Wednesday, February 11

Piper Gilles and partner Paul Poirier of Team Canada compete in Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance Qualification on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Piper Gilles and partner Paul Poirier of Team Canada compete in Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance Qualification on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Figure Skating

  • 10:30 a.m. — Ice Dance Free Dance (Medal Event - Live — NBC)

Curling (Men)

  • 4:05 a.m. — Round-Robin Session (Live — CNBC)

Thursday, February 12

Gold medalist Breezy Johnson of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Alpine Downhill Skiing on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Gold medalist Breezy Johnson of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Alpine Downhill Skiing on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Alpine Skiing

  • 5:30 a.m. — Women’s Super-G (Medal Event - Live — USA Network / Replay — NBC Daytime)

Snowboarding (Women)

  • 10:30 a.m. — Halfpipe Final (Medal Event - Live — NBC)

Women’s Hockey — Preliminary Round

  • 8:20 a.m. — Finland vs. Canada (Live — Peacock)

Friday, February 13

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and partner Guillaume Cizeron of Team France compete in Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance Qualification on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and partner Guillaume Cizeron of Team France compete in Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance Qualification on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Figure Skating

  • 1:00 p.m. — Men’s Singles Free Skate (Medal Event - Live — NBC)

Women’s Hockey — Quarterfinals

  • 10:40 a.m. — Quarterfinal #1 (Live — USA Network)
  • 3:10 p.m. — Quarterfinal #2 (Live — USA Network)

Saturday, February 14

Shilo Rousseau of Team Canada in action during a training session on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Shilo Rousseau of Team Canada in action during a training session on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Harry How/Getty Images

Women’s Hockey — Quarterfinals

  • 10:40 a.m. — Quarterfinal #3 (Live — USA Network)
  • 3:10 p.m. — Quarterfinal #4 (Live — USA Network)

Biathlon (Women)

  • 5:45 a.m. — 7.5 km Sprint (Live — USA Network)

Sunday, February 15

Lara Wolf of Team Austria competes in the second run during the Women's Freestyle Slopestyle Qualification on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Lara Wolf of Team Austria competes in the second run during the Women's Freestyle Slopestyle Qualification on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

dam Pretty/Getty Images

Figure Skating

  • 10:45 a.m. — Pairs Short Program (Live — NBC)

Alpine Skiing

  • 7:30 a.m. — Women’s Giant Slalom (Medal Event - Live — NBC)

Monday, February 16

Kristin O'Neill #43 of Team Canada celebrates with teammate Marie-Philip Poulin #29 after a goal in the first period during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match between Czechia and Canada on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Kristin O'Neill #43 of Team Canada celebrates with teammate Marie-Philip Poulin #29 after a goal in the first period during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match between Czechia and Canada on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

regory Shamus/Getty Images

Figure Skating

  • 11:00 a.m. — Pairs Free Skate (Medal Event - Live — NBC)

Women’s Hockey — Semifinals

  • 10:40 a.m. — Semifinal #1 (Live — USA Network)
  • 3:10 p.m. — Semifinal #2 (Live — USA Network)

Tuesday, February 17

Gold medalist Amber Glenn of Team United States celebrates after the medal ceremony for the Team Event on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Gold medalist Amber Glenn of Team United States celebrates after the medal ceremony for the Team Event on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Elsa/Getty Images

Figure Skating (Women)

  • 9:45 a.m. — Women’s Singles Short Program (Live — NBC)

Thursday, February 19

Gus Kenworthy of Team Great Britain reacts after their second run during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Halfpipe Qualification on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Gus Kenworthy of Team Great Britain reacts after their second run during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Halfpipe Qualification on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Men’s Freestyle Skiing

  • 12:30 a.m. — Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualification (Live — Peacock)
  • 10:30 a.m. — Qualification Coverage (NBC Daytime Window)

Figure Skating (Women)

  • 10:00 a.m. — Women’s Singles Free Skate (Medal Event - Live — NBC)

Women’s Hockey — Medal Games

  • 8:40 a.m. — Bronze Medal Game (Live — USA Network)
  • 1:10 p.m. — Gold Medal Game (Medal Event - Live — NBC)

Friday, February 20

Britain's Bruce Mouat competes in the curling mixed doubles round robin semi-final between Great Britain and Sweden during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Britain's Bruce Mouat competes in the curling mixed doubles round robin semi-final between Great Britain and Sweden during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Odd ANDERSEN / AFP via Getty Images

Curling (Men)

  • 10:05 a.m. — Bronze Medal Match (Live — CNBC)

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final

  • 7:30 p.m. PT – Final Run

Saturday, February 21

Kevin Aymoz of Team France competes in Men's Single Skating - Short Program Team Event on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Kevin Aymoz of Team France competes in Men's Single Skating - Short Program Team Event on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games

Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

Curling (Men)

  • 1:05 p.m. — Gold Medal Match (Medal Event - Live — CNBC)

Figure Skating

  • 11:00 a.m. — Exhibition Gala (Live — NBC)

olympics 2026 winter olympics

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Adam Rippon.
Sports

Adam Rippon spills on Olympic village hookups — and his condom heist

Mathilde Gremaud holding her gold medal at the Olympics
Sports

Olympic skier Mathilde Gremaud celebrates gold with a kiss from her girlfriend

​Maya Da Costa & Myra Molloy in 'Girls Like Girls'
Movies

11 moments from the 'Girls Like Girls' trailer that will send you into a full lesbian spiral

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of Super Bowl LX.
Celebrities

Two sexy male dancers go viral for grinding on each other during Bad Bunny's halftime show

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC