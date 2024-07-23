Grindr says 'no peeking!' blocks non-local users from exploring Olympic Village

The 2024 Paris Olympics is in full swing, and you may have noticed a record number of LGBTQ+ competitors this year. There are a staggering 146 out queer athletes at this year's Olympic games, with a record breaking amount of out queer men according to OutSports. But those are just the athletes who are out. There are certainly more than just 146 queer folks among the 10,500 athletes, which is part of why Grindr claims it has limited access on the app to explore the Olympic Village.

Grindr, the world's #1 "social networking app", is a digital cruising experience typically based on proximity from one user to another. It's more accurate on location that Google Maps, and can more reliably have a pizza delivery man to your door with a large, hot sausage in under 30 minutes than Dominoes and Pizza Hut combined. However, if your neck of the woods is looking a little dry, you can use the "Explore" feature to peruse any location. If you're looking to make a love connection, you'll have to pay to send messages to those outside your normal range, but there's no premium on window shopping. The world's your oyster!

Well, not the whole world.

Users who have tried to use the explore function to test their luck with an Olympic athlete have found themselves, well, out of luck. The Olympic Village has been blocked from view.

