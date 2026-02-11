Skip to content
11 sexy shirtless pics of bisexual Olympic skier Nick Novak

This Winter Olympian is too hot to handle!

Three photos of Nick Novak

Nick Novak.

Footage stills via Instagram @mrnicknovak
February 11 2026
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
When Nick Novak isn’t making his one million TikTok followers laugh with his silly videos — like the one where he addressed “Penisgate” — then he’s making them drool over his athletic physique.

The bisexual Olympic freestyle aerial skier is a dual citizen of the United States and Czechia, and is making his Olympic debut competing for Team Czech Republic at the Milano Cortina Winter Games this year.

Novak grew up doing gymnastics with his brothers, skills that translated into an impressive ability to do aerials while on skis.

He is the only man competing for Czechia in aerials, but Novak is far from the only queer athlete on the country’s team — there are five publicly out members of Team Czech Republic at the Winter Games.

“I have been named to my first Olympic team to represent Czech Republic in the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan, Italy,” Novak wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a wild ride, and I’m so excited to be able to share this experience with my father and coach. From teaching me to ski, to sharing the Olympic stage, it’s been an honor to be on this journey together.”

But the newly minted Olympian doesn’t spend all of his time training to compete on a huge international stage, he also makes frequent TikTok videos when he’s usually flirty, funny, or not wearing a shirt. He also doesn’t shy away from talking about his boyfriend Calvin, who also shows up in his cutest videos.

Novak is up against fierce competitors in his quest for his first Olympic medal, but while there is no guarantee he’ll take home the gold, we know we can count on him for some laughs and endless shirtless pics!

