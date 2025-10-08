This steamy gay ‘Heartbreak High’ scene is going viral all over again & gays are going wild

Netflix Brasil has officially reignited one of Heartbreak High’s most unhinged—and unforgettable—moments.

The regional account reposted that scene from season 2, episode 4 (“Legs Open Hearts Broken”), where Malakai (Thomas Weatherall) and Rowan (Sam Rechner)’s attempt at sharing sunscreen quickly turns into something far steamier than SPF protection.

The scene itself is a perfect storm of the show’s energy, giving us two shirtless boys alone in the woods, pretending to be helpful while basically auditioning for a gay parody of Survivor. The clip, shared under the show’s localized title Heartbreak High: Onde Tudo Acontece, had fans laughing, blushing, and demanding answers about when the next season will finally arrive.

(All comments below are translated from Portuguese.)

“Ain’t even got no shame Netflix, ‘new season coming soon’ has been a year already. Take your path,” one frustrated viewer wrote, while another joked, “Since Elite, I think Netflix aims to become the ‘Boys Online’ of real life.”

Some fans found the moment both hilarious and mortifying.

“Me being gay and hating this diabolical scene,” one user admitted, while another said, “The day I watched this scene I died laughing so hard. This series is perfect—what a shame that it’s going to be the last season.”

Others were far less conflicted, with one fan confessing, “I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve watched this.”

Even as fans debated whether to be flustered or feral, the post reignited a broader frustration: the wait. Season 3 of Heartbreak High has been confirmed , but Netflix has yet to drop a release date—something many commenters didn’t hesitate to point out. And they’re not wrong to be restless; it’s been almost a year since production began . To add fuel to the fire, the Heartbreak High Instagram account posted its own teaser alongside a clip montage that includes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it flash of the sunscreen scene. “Season 3 is coming, but calm down,” the video read. “While it waits, how about we rewatch seasons 1 and 2?”