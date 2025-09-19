14 TV shows with non-binary characters you won't want to miss

Dua Saleh; Fin Argus; Vico Ortiz
Netflix; Peacock; HBO Max
In recent years, TV shows have finally started becoming more inclusive of non-binary characters, due in no small part to the non-binary actors and writers out there pushing for these roles to exist and to be shaped into something beyond the predictable gender binary. We've still got a long way to go, but in the meantime, we can certainly celebrate some of the shows so far that have given us memorable non-binary characters — for better or for worse.
1. 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Blu del Barrio as Adiral Tal
CBS
Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio) broke ground as the first nonbinary character in the Star Trek franchise during the short-lived run of Star Trek: Discovery.
2. 'Deputy'
Bex Taylor-Klaus as Bishop
FOX
Played by Bex Taylor-Klaus, Bishop was the first non-binary character on U.S. broadcast television.
3. 'Sex Education'
Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman
Netflix
Sex Education was very LGBTQ+-inclusive, so it's no surprise that they made sure to give screen time to a non-binary character with Cal Bowman (Dua Saleh).
4. 'The Way Home'
Vaughan Murrae as Casey Goodwin
Hallmark
Yes, you read that right. There's a non-binary character on a Hallmark show — Casey Goodwin, played by Vaughan Murrae. How times have changed!
5. 'And Just Like That...'
Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz
HBO Max
Calling Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) a controversial addition to the Sex & the City universe is an understatement, but that's almost notable in its own way.
6. 'Fallout'
Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane
Prime Video
With much of this list revolving around stories set in modern times and grounded in reality, it's nice to have a post-apocalyptic sci-fi show bring in some inclusion with Dane (Xelia Mendes-Jones).
7. 'Heartstopper'
Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson
Netflix
Netflix's popular YA adaptation, Heartstopper, gave Darcy Olsson (Kizzy Edgell) a non-binary coming out storyline in season three of the show.
8. 'Heartbreak High'
James Majoos as Darren Rivers
Netflix
Darren Rivers (James Majoos) is far from the only LGBTQ+ representation on this revival series of the popular '90s Australian franchise.
9. 'The Sandman'
Mason Alexander Park as Desire
Netflix
The Sandman is no stranger to messing around with gender and expectations, and having Desire (Mason Alexander Park) be non-binary is honestly such a perfect choice.
10. 'Our Flag Means Death'
Vico Ortiz as Jim Jimenez
HBO Max
Jim (Vico Ortiz) went undercover as one of the guys at first, but once their fellow pirates realized there was a little more to Jim's identity than they first thought, they were all too happy to embrace them as they were.
11. 'Grey's Anatomy'
E.R. Fightmaster as Kai Bartley
ABC
E.R. Fightmaster played Dr. Kai Bartley, the first non-binary doctor on the seemingly eternal Grey's Anatomy.
12. 'Feel Good'
Mae Martin as Mae
Netflix
Mae Martin used their real-life experience of coming to terms with their non-binary identity to inform their character's storyline in this short but well-loved Netflix series.
13. 'Queer as Folk'
Fin Argus as Mingus
Peacock
The Queer as Folk reboot may not have lasted long, but its characters made an impact. That included Mingus (Fin Argus), a non-binary teen drag queen.
14. 'Billions'
Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Mason
Showtime
Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) was the first series regular non-binary character on a U.S. drama, Billions.