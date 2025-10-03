A Real Housewives of Miami star just dropped a bombshell revelation that could rock the reality TV franchise in a very sapphic way.

During the season seven reunion, Julia Lemigova shocked viewers when she claimed that the fight she had with co-star and former BFF Adriana de Moura all started because of a spicy secret the two had been keep close to the vest.

"I would like to say something that will bring clarity, hopefully, on why we're with Adriana where we are," Lemigova told the rest of the cast, per E! News . "In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together.”

This isn’t the first time Lemigova has made Housewives history. In 2021, she and her wife, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, made history when they became the first same-sex couple to be featured on the reality TV franchise.

The news that Lemigova and de Moura allegedly had at least one sexual rendezvous surprised the cast — and host Andy Cohen — who seemed to be rocked by the news as much as everyone else.

A preview for the next installment of the reunion is already promising more exciting details to come next week, including a reference to the age-old lesbian controversy: do sapphics scissor?

"I never scissored anybody,” de Moura announces in the preview, apparently denying the allegations that she had sex with her former bestie.

It looks like we might also find out if Lemigova’s tennis star wife had any idea about the alleged affair.

"Do you have an open relationship with Martina?” Cohen asked.

"Our marriage was not great,” she replied.