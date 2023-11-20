DragCon LA Is Coming Back In 2024, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

DragCon LA is ready to bring back our girls!

Today World Of Wonder announced that the biggest day in drag fandom is returning to Los Angeles in July. Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and what is happening at DragCon LA 2024. Plus, how to get tickets at the best price.

For fans of the art of drag, DragCon is the biggest celebration of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent in the world, with queens from all across the Drag Race family from all around the world appearing in person and meeting with attendees.

Along with a bevy of meet-and-greets, there will be a series of gag-worthy DragCon LA-exclusive panel conversations including a live-taping of Bring Back My Girls hosted by the one and only Ts Madison, in which she interviews the fan-favorite casts of global Drag Race girlies. The live tapings are open to all attendees (on a first-come, first-serve basis) who want to see the queens reunite and spill all the tea on what really went down behind the cameras.

So how do you attend? DragCon 2024 is returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, July 19 - Saturday, July 20, 2024, and tickets go on sale today with 30% off DragCon LA Weekend, All Star, and After Hours Combo tickets as part of World of Wonder’s Black Friday Deals running from November 20-28, 2023. Additional Black Friday discounts include tickets for the upcoming DragCon UK (January 13-14, 2024), WOW retail items, and annual subscriptions to World of Wonder’s owned and operated SVOD, WOW Presents Plus.

But that's not all, because it's the holiday season they are dropping a Black Friday deal:

WOW Retail: 25% off regular-priced items & 50% off sale items

WOW Presents Plus: 25% off annual subscriptions **Discount not valid on monthly subscriptions, and only redeemable by new subscribers.

DragCon LA (July 19-20, 2024): 30% off Weekend, All Star, and After Hours combo tickets **Single-day tickets (including individual After Hours tickets) will be available for purchase at a later date.

DragCon UK (January 13-14, 2024): 20% off General Admission tickets

So, if you don’t already done have yourses, now is the time to get it. PRIDE will be there for all the festivities, so stay tuned for our coverage in the lead-up to the event, and exclusive coverage during the event.