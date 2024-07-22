Scroll To Top
DragQueens

BREAKING: Morphine Love Dion severely injured during car crash following DragCon 2024

BREAKING: Morphine Love Dion severely injured during car crash following DragCon 2024

Morphine Love Dion RuPaul's Drag Race Car Crash
Instagram @morphinelovemua

The lip sync assassin was in an Uber with other people during the scary incident.

rickycornish

We're sending all of our love to Morphine Love Dion.

The superstar from the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race is facing severe injuries following a scary car crash in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

News of the accident hit social media Monday afternoon just after Dion's incredible weekend meeting fans from around the world at RuPaul's DragCon LA.

A statement was posted to Dion's Instagram Story and can be found above, which reads: "Saturday night, Morphine was in a serious car accident while in an Uber. She suffered multiple injuries but is grateful to be alive. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Some space and time is appreciated as she focuses on healing."

Thankfully, she's in recovery now and putting all of her time and energy into healing from the traumatic event.

Other queens showed their support to Dion on social media including Xunami Muse, Kandy Muse, and others. Scroll below to see all the love being sent to Dion during this time.

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensTVNewsRuPaulsDragRaceRuPaulBreakingEntertainmentCelebrities
rupaul's drag racebreaking newscar crashcelebritiesdragdrag queensdrag racedragconentertainmentnews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio