BREAKING: Morphine Love Dion severely injured during car crash following DragCon 2024

We're sending all of our love to Morphine Love Dion.

The superstar from the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race is facing severe injuries following a scary car crash in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

News of the accident hit social media Monday afternoon just after Dion's incredible weekend meeting fans from around the world at RuPaul's DragCon LA.

A statement was posted to Dion's Instagram Story and can be found above, which reads: "Saturday night, Morphine was in a serious car accident while in an Uber. She suffered multiple injuries but is grateful to be alive. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Some space and time is appreciated as she focuses on healing."

Thankfully, she's in recovery now and putting all of her time and energy into healing from the traumatic event.

Other queens showed their support to Dion on social media including Xunami Muse, Kandy Muse, and others. Scroll below to see all the love being sent to Dion during this time.