Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige says she was only afraid to lip-sync against this one queen

Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige flipped her way into our hearts on season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and, let’s be honest, we’ll never be the same after hearing her Cher impression.

The term “lip-sync assassin” gets thrown around a lot — too often, frankly. But in the case of Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, that moniker was earned and then some. While RuPaul may have pegged her as a “timid” queen, Mhi’ya came to life on the stage, showing not only her amazing dance and gymnastic skills but all of her incredible charisma and stage presence. It’s no wonder that her fellow queens saw her as the one they least wanted to face off with in front of Mother Ru.

After sending home Xunami Muse and Plasma, Mhi’ya found herself back in the bottom this week, this time with her fellow Miami queen Morphine Love Dion. The two faced off to “Dim All the Lights” by Donna Summer, and it was a battle to the end, with Morphine slightly edging out Mhi’ya.

While Mhi’ya’s time on the season may have come to an end, she had no shortage of memorable moments. From simply saying “no” to Mama Ru when asked if she was timid (bold!) to her Cher impression by way of Kermit the Frog, to her surprising us all by coming out of her shell in the Snatch Game — and yes, of course, all those flips — we were repeatedly gagged and eventually gutted to see her go.

PRIDE sat down with Mhi’ya to talk about the highs and lows of the season and she spilled the tea on which queen she was nervous to face off against, what was really going through her mind when Ru asked her about being shy, that Cher impression, drama with her sisters, and which of her cast mates she was crushing on.

See on Instagram Congrats on an incredible run on Drag Race! You certainly earned your title as the season’s lip sync assassin! How are you feeling about it all? I haven’t had that much fun in a while. I was able to make new sisters bond. I’ve gotten closer with some of the girls outside of the show. Becoming the lipstick assassin, I kind of already knew that that was going to happen because I know that I’m a great performer and I knew that I probably would have to lipsync a lot because ... my designer kind of screwed me over with looks. That honestly must have been kind of terrifying! How did you bounce back and mentally prepare for that? I went into the competition feeling a little defeated because I didn’t have everything that I wanted to go and present everything to everyone. So that’s why I was shy and kept to myself, because I was always told growing up in the drag world that if you’re going to talk BS, you have to be able to back it up. And so that’s really why I wasn’t given that much because I felt like I didn’t have the stuff to back it up with.

See on Instagram I feel like in some ways, your ability to stay in the competition as long as you did despite those challenges is such a testament to just your talent and your charisma! You were certainly feared by your competitors when it came to lip-syncing. I am curious, was there anyone you were worried about going against? Nobody ever asked me that before! The only person I knew who would give me a run for my money was Sapphira [Cristál]. I’ve seen Morphine perform and I underestimated her because she was performing better on Drag Race than what I’ve seen her perform in other shows. I think she did great with her performances on Drag Race — and everyone else I kind of knew that I was gonna beat them. One of the things I am enjoying this season is the moments of sisterhood between you and Sapphira, can you talk a little bit about that connection you share? Sapphira was so open and so caring. She would see how quiet I was after the critiques from the judges and she would always come and uplift me. There were times that I just kind of wanted to quit and I would talk to Sapphira and she was really there for me. I think I probably wouldn’t have made it that far if it wasn’t for Sapphira.

See on Instagram I love that! On the other hand, I did sense a little tension and shade between you and Morphine — plus I heard a rumor she kicked you out of the group chat! How do things stand between you two now? I was drunk the night when she kicked me out [of the group text] but Megami or Dawn added me back. We’re good. We have our little shady moments with each other. That’s [how it is with] sisters and friends we have our shady moments. It’s not like a mean shade where I hate her or she hates me. We have our fun moments being shady and don’t take it personally. As you mentioned, you were a little shy early in the season and RuPaul accused you of being timid. First of all, I loved your response, which was just “no.” Which to me feels pretty bold. But watching it back, do you see where she was coming from? Absolutely I see where she was coming from. When she asked me that question, I honestly was zoned out. I didn’t hear anything, so I just said “no.” [Laughs]