Raven is back and bringing along some of our fave Ru-Girls to share all their makeup secrets

One of our all-time favorite drag stars, Raven, is returning with a new season of her Wow Presents Plus series Painted with Ravenand she’s bringing along some friends.

In the prior season, Raven went on a hunt for the most talented makeup artists across the US, this time around she's staying closer to home, by sitting down with queens from across the franchise for exclusive conversations while they beat their mugs. She's going to not only be revealing all kinds of make-up tips and tricks but also spilling some exclusive tea.

So who can we expect to see in this new series? Each guest was hand-selected by Raven and will include Angeria Paris Van Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Shannel, Naomi Smalls, Deja Skye, Phoenix, and Nicole Paige Brooks.

Yes, NPB is back!

"Hosting my own WOW Presents Plus series has been a dream come true and I'm looking forward to exploring new hosting territory through 'Painting with Raven'. While sitting down with my fellow queens we will uncover the art of their transformation one brushstroke at a time, all while dishing on life during and after Drag Race,” said Raven in the press release.

The question is, when do we get to feast our eyes on this brand-new kiki? World of Wonder has not given an exact date, but you can look for it to head to the streamer sometime this summer.