Raven is back and bringing along some of our fave Ru-Girls to share all their makeup secrets

Painted with Raven
Courtesy of World of Wonder

Painted with Raven is coming back with a fierce brand-new format.

rachiepants

One of our all-time favorite drag stars, Raven, is returning with a new season of her Wow Presents Plus series Painted with Ravenand she’s bringing along some friends.

In the prior season, Raven went on a hunt for the most talented makeup artists across the US, this time around she's staying closer to home, by sitting down with queens from across the franchise for exclusive conversations while they beat their mugs. She's going to not only be revealing all kinds of make-up tips and tricks but also spilling some exclusive tea.

So who can we expect to see in this new series? Each guest was hand-selected by Raven and will include Angeria Paris Van Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Shannel, Naomi Smalls, Deja Skye, Phoenix, and Nicole Paige Brooks.

Yes, NPB is back!

"Hosting my own WOW Presents Plus series has been a dream come true and I'm looking forward to exploring new hosting territory through 'Painting with Raven'. While sitting down with my fellow queens we will uncover the art of their transformation one brushstroke at a time, all while dishing on life during and after Drag Race,” said Raven in the press release.

The question is, when do we get to feast our eyes on this brand-new kiki? World of Wonder has not given an exact date, but you can look for it to head to the streamer sometime this summer.

DragQueensTVEntertainmentRuPaulsDragRaceBeauty
ravenangeria paris van michaelsdeja skyejaida essence hallnaomi smallsnicole paige brookspainted with ravenshannelsilky nutmeg ganache
Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

