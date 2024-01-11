Scroll To Top
Drag Race’s Plane Jane doesn’t GAF about what her haters have to say

'Drag Race’s Plane Jane doesn’t GAF about what her haters have to say

Plane Jane
Courtesy of MTV

The queen is clapping back and ready to snatch the crown.

rickycornish

She's equal parts camp... and c*nt.

Plane Jane is ready to take over as one of the contestants competing on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

If this week's episode is any indication of what upcoming episodes will look like, it looks like Jane is embracing the villain role this season.

Right from the jump, the queen introduces herself as a b*tch to the rest of the group and it certainly shook the competitors to their core.

"This is a dream come true. I started drag because of Drag Race and it was a pivotal moment in my coming out journey as well. I found courage to start living my truth because of the characters that I was seeing on television through Drag Race. I'm ready to be a celebrity," Jane tells PRIDE.

While it is a big milestone to enter the werkroom as an official RuGirl, Jane is well aware that a lot of positive and negative attention comes with being thrust into the spotlight.

"It's definitely a lot to take in all at once. Anybody coming into a wider platform is prone to positive and negative feedback. Everybody can voice their opinion online. Sometimes that can be a really amazing thing and sometimes that can spiral out of control. Ultimately, I'm just trying to stay grounded."

The star has already faced plenty of trolls and backlash since the cast announcement. However, she's not letting the naysayers get to her and she's hoping to inspire the next generation of queer people.

"I'm focusing on the outpour of love that I've been seeing, especially from Russian fans. A lot of Russian queer kids are closeted and scared. There's a lot of anti-LGBT legislature in Russia, so I'm excited to represent my Russian sisters, my Russian queers, and just do the thing."

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV.

Plane Jane Doesn't GAF About What Her Haters Have to Sayyoutu.be

DragQueens RuPaulsDragRace Interview
rupaul's drag racerupaulinterviewscelebritiesentertainmentbacklashdramavideodrag queens
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

