The ‘Drag Race' Season 16 Trailer & Guest Judges Have Arrived & Are Serving 10s Across The Board​

Ooooh girl, season 16 is already giving charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and TALENT, boots!

Today World of Wonder dropped the season 16 trailer which is full of drama, insane looks, swerves, twists, tips, and celebrity star power. Along with the sneak peek at the season they also announced their all-star panel of guest judges including including Charlize Theron for the Season 16 premiere.

And she's not the only “mother” in the house also joining the judges' table as an extra special guest judge is Sarah Michelle Gellar, along with Adam Shankman, Becky G, Icona Pop, Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, and Ronan Farrow.

We told you this season is already giving!

Of course, joining these A-Listers is Mama Ru herself, along with mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. Though judging will have a new wrinkle this time around. As seen in the trailer the queens will be getting in on the action by “rating a queen.” This new twist sees the competitors rank their fellow queens’ performances to determine the tops and bottoms of the week.

We can’t wait to see how this turns out.

This year the 14 queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000, served by Cash App include Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA), Dawn (Brooklyn, NY), Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX), Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA), Megami (Brooklyn, NY), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, FL), Mirage (Las Vegas, NV), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL), Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), Plasma (New York, NY), Q (Kansas City, MO), Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA), and Xunami Muse (New York, NY).

And from the looks of the trailer, they did not come to play — they came to slay.