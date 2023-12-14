Scroll To Top
DragQueens

The ‘Drag Race 'Season 16 Trailer & Guest Judges Have Arrived And Are Giving 10s Across The Board

The ‘Drag Race' Season 16 Trailer & Guest Judges Have Arrived & Are Serving 10s Across The Board​

Drag Race Season 16 trailer stills
Courtesy of World of Wonder

Charlize Theron, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joel Kim Booster, and more are headed to the main stage!

rachiepants

Ooooh girl, season 16 is already giving charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and TALENT, boots!

Today World of Wonder dropped the season 16 trailer which is full of drama, insane looks, swerves, twists, tips, and celebrity star power. Along with the sneak peek at the season they also announced their all-star panel of guest judges including including Charlize Theron for the Season 16 premiere.

And she's not the only “mother” in the house also joining the judges' table as an extra special guest judge is Sarah Michelle Gellar, along with Adam Shankman, Becky G, Icona Pop, Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, and Ronan Farrow.

We told you this season is already giving!

Of course, joining these A-Listers is Mama Ru herself, along with mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. Though judging will have a new wrinkle this time around. As seen in the trailer the queens will be getting in on the action by “rating a queen.” This new twist sees the competitors rank their fellow queens’ performances to determine the tops and bottoms of the week.

We can’t wait to see how this turns out.

This year the 14 queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000, served by Cash App include Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA), Dawn (Brooklyn, NY), Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX), Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA), Megami (Brooklyn, NY), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, FL), Mirage (Las Vegas, NV), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL), Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), Plasma (New York, NY), Q (Kansas City, MO), Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA), and Xunami Muse (New York, NY).

And from the looks of the trailer, they did not come to play — they came to slay.

Watch the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race; Season 16 trailer below while we wait (impatiently) for the series to premiere Friday, January 5th on MTV.

A look at what's to come this season on RuPaul's Drag RaceGo watch on MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America https://www.paramountplus.com/shows/rupauls-...

DragQueensTVVideoRuPaulsDragRaceEntertainment
drag racerupaul's drag racedrag race season 16charlize theronsarah michelle gellarjoel kim boostertrailerdrag queens
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio