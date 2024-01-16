Princess Poppy trolled the Emmys as a literal troll & the memes are GOLD
The drag queen stepped out of retirement just for this.
If you’re walking the red carpet at the Emmys, you want to make a lasting impression. And for Princess Poppy, that meant foregoing the standard glamour and instead posing for pics dressed head to toe as a green troll.
“I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head,” Poppy told Entertainment Weekly. “Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.”
And the drag queen certainly got her wish. It’s pretty much impossible to blend into the background when you’re the only one treating a televised awards show like a Halloween party with a fierce costume competition.
The move was particularly notable considering Poppy actually announced her retirement from drag following her appearance on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. But this was an opportunity worth donning possibly her most incredible lewk yet, and one that will be incredibly hard to top for Emmys attendees in future years—although we really, really hope they try, both for the lols and because of the intention behind Poppy’s goblinesque getup.
“The whole purpose of doing this is a way to showcase that the rules of fashion, and rules of beauty are bullshit, I think it’s more beautiful to show up like this than to show up how you normally would at an awards show,” she told the Los Angeles Times.
Beautiful? Mmm, that's debatable. But iconic? Absolutely.
