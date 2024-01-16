Princess Poppy trolled the Emmys as a literal troll & the memes are GOLD

If you’re walking the red carpet at the Emmys, you want to make a lasting impression. And for Princess Poppy, that meant foregoing the standard glamour and instead posing for pics dressed head to toe as a green troll.

“I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head,” Poppy told Entertainment Weekly. “Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.”

And the drag queen certainly got her wish. It’s pretty much impossible to blend into the background when you’re the only one treating a televised awards show like a Halloween party with a fierce costume competition.