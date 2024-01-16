Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Princess Poppy trolled the Emmys as a literal troll & the memes are GOLD

Princess Poppy trolled the Emmys as a literal troll & the memes are GOLD

Princess Poppy
Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images

The drag queen stepped out of retirement just for this.

rachelkiley

If you’re walking the red carpet at the Emmys, you want to make a lasting impression. And for Princess Poppy, that meant foregoing the standard glamour and instead posing for pics dressed head to toe as a green troll.

“I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head,” Poppy told Entertainment Weekly. “Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.”

And the drag queen certainly got her wish. It’s pretty much impossible to blend into the background when you’re the only one treating a televised awards show like a Halloween party with a fierce costume competition.

The move was particularly notable considering Poppy actually announced her retirement from drag following her appearance on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. But this was an opportunity worth donning possibly her most incredible lewk yet, and one that will be incredibly hard to top for Emmys attendees in future years—although we really, really hope they try, both for the lols and because of the intention behind Poppy’s goblinesque getup.

“The whole purpose of doing this is a way to showcase that the rules of fashion, and rules of beauty are bullshit, I think it’s more beautiful to show up like this than to show up how you normally would at an awards show,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

Beautiful? Mmm, that's debatable. But iconic? Absolutely.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
DragQueensTVEntertainment
princesspoppydragqueenemmysrupaulsdragracegreentrolldrag race
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio