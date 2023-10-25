Marcia Marcia Marcia Announces Break Amid 'Drag Race' Makeup Criticism

“Forget the nose. Ow, my heart!”

Marcia Marcia Marcia was one of the fan-favorites contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15. Alas, the judges – and some of her fellow costars – didn’t particularly enjoy Marcia’s toned-down makeup aesthetic, noting that drag performers are expected to “drag up” their mug.

Fans didn’t really see any huge reactions from Marcia on the show or via social media regarding the critiques that she was receiving. And yet, we never know what’s going on in someone’s life. On Tuesday, October 24, Marcia shared an Instagram story talking about having a hard time hearing those criticisms about her makeup, and how those feelings recently came back to the surface – prompting her to take a break from social media.

“It took me a very long time to feel confident and beautiful with my drag makeup after my season aired,” Marcia wrote in the Instagram story. “Unfortunately, the last couple of days have triggered a lot of those insecurities, anxieties, and broken down a bit of that confidence, so I’m stepping away from social media for a couple days.”