DragQueens

Marcia Marcia Marcia Announces Break Amid Drag Race Makeup Criticism

Marcia Marcia Marcia Announces Break Amid 'Drag Race' Makeup Criticism

Marcia Marcia Marcia
MTV

Marcia is taking a break due to still dealing with “insecurities and anxieties” brought up on Drag Race season 15.

simbernardo

“Forget the nose. Ow, my heart!”

Marcia Marcia Marcia was one of the fan-favorites contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15. Alas, the judges – and some of her fellow costars – didn’t particularly enjoy Marcia’s toned-down makeup aesthetic, noting that drag performers are expected to “drag up” their mug.

Fans didn’t really see any huge reactions from Marcia on the show or via social media regarding the critiques that she was receiving. And yet, we never know what’s going on in someone’s life. On Tuesday, October 24, Marcia shared an Instagram story talking about having a hard time hearing those criticisms about her makeup, and how those feelings recently came back to the surface – prompting her to take a break from social media.

“It took me a very long time to feel confident and beautiful with my drag makeup after my season aired,” Marcia wrote in the Instagram story. “Unfortunately, the last couple of days have triggered a lot of those insecurities, anxieties, and broken down a bit of that confidence, so I’m stepping away from social media for a couple days.”

Marcia Marcia Marcia via Instagram

Instagram

Though she appeared slightly frustrated with those critiques while filming Drag Race season 15, Marcia seemed to understand what the judges meant, improved on her makeup week after week, and had a massive glow-up in her post-season era. She even went as far as launching her own makeup company, Marcia 3x Cosmetics.

Taking all of that into consideration, it’s a bit surprising that negative feedback about her makeup on Drag Race is still affecting Marcia to this day. But that’s not to say that she isn’t entitled to her feelings – of course she is! It’s just unfortunate that these criticisms are still affecting her to this extent.

We’re always rooting for LGBTQ+ people to thrive and keep doing bigger and better things, so we genuinely hope that Marcia can take care of herself and leave those negative feelings in the past. She has a lot of fans on her side and rooting for her, and the glow-up she’s experienced after the show is absolutely undeniable.

Sending Marcia Marcia Marcia lots of love today!

DragQueens
RuPaul's Drag RaceLGBTQ+Marcia Marcia Marciadrag
Bernardo Sim

