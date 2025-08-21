Cracker Barrel rebrands with new 'woke' logo and MAGA is being very normal about it

After nearly 50 years in business, Southern country-themed restaurant Cracker Barrel has changed its logo, prompting the MAGA crowd to melt down over the company’s perceived swing to the left.

The restaurant stated in a press release that the new logo — which removes the man sitting in a rocking chair and streamlines the name — is "Rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and wordmark that started it all.”

But conservatives across social media have been blaming the changes on new CEO Julie Felss Masino, who they claim was only hired because of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), and the company going “woke.”

People have been threatening to boycott the brand, and are angry that the restaurant chain is “pushing woke agendas” because conservatives just discovered Cracker Barrel has an LGBTQ+ Alliance, and regularly attends Nashville Pride.

Donald Trump Jr. was angry about the changes, writing on X, “WTF is wrong with @CrackerBarrel??!” And other people were comparing the changes to Budweiser when they used trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote the brand, or cruelly making memes comparing the logo supposedly getting worse to Elliot Page’s transition journey.

Clearly, conservatives haven’t been watching Page’s sexy glow up from twink to twunk if they think this is a good analogy for something getting worse over time. Conservatives may think this new logo is a sea change for the company and proof of it moving toward the left, but they must have the memory of a goldfish because Republicans also got angry with Cracker Barrel back in 2023 when the brand posted a photo of its signature front porch with a rainbow rocking chair.

While the MAGA backlash is outsized in comparison to the changes made to the iconic logo, and it quickly veered into racist and transphobic territory, conservatives aren’t the only ones unhappy with the changes. Other people were annoyed that the quaint, country kitsch restaurant was redesigned to resemble a more sterile Apple Store-like aesthetic.

Whether you are angry at the change because it’s too “woke” or too “bland” has become a political litmus test in a country that is increasingly divided along right and left ideological lines. Even California Governor Gavin Newsom got in on the action, with one of his new signature posts mocking Trump’s style, writing on X, “WHAT IS WRONG WITH CRACKER BARREL?? KEEP YOUR BEAUTIFUL LOGO!!! THE NEW ONE LOOKS LIKE CHEAP VELVEETA ‘CHEESE’ FROM WALMART, THE PLACE FOR ‘GROCERIES’ (AN OLD FASHIONED TERM)!!! ‘FIX IT’ ASAP! WOKE IS DEAD!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. — GCN”

While other people joked about conservatives being more concerned about a restaurant logo than about releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.