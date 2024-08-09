Scroll To Top
7 MIND BLOWING looks created by Utica Queen & worn by other queens

Don’t sleep on this designer — even if her couture is made of a sleeping bag.

rachiepants

It is a well-known fact that Utica Queen created one of the most iconic looks with her sleeping bag gown in season 13 — and she was just getting started.

At this year’s Drag-Con LA, she left PRIDE utterly gagged not only with her stunning Pink Carpet lewk, but by one she literally threw together in her booth to wear later that day. Giving a full Scarlet O’Hara moment, Utica revealed that she had made her second look literally from the materials of her booth.

GAG!

Not to mention the incredible looks she showcases on her Instagram. Mama Ru, we need this queen back on our screens! We are manifesting an all-fashion queens season, and our money would be on Utica to snatch that crown or become one…

So it should come as no surprise that her Drag Race sisters have taken note of her talents and she is rapidly becoming one of the designers that her Drag Race sisters are turning to to elevate their fashion game, too. This week we got to see, if not her, her design return to the main stage of Canada’s Drag Race vs the World, when host Brooke Lynn Hytes wore her Mondrian-inspired look.

But she isn't the only one, here are seven times Drag Race queens donned a Utica original that blew our mind!

Brooke Lynn Hytes

Willow Pill

Aura Mayari

Aura Mayari

Plane Jane

Joey Jay

Kamora Hall

Black Peppa

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

