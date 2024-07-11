Scroll To Top
Celebrities

10 sexy pics of JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg who is going from thirst traps to politics

Jack Schlossberg
@jackuno/Instagram

He may be covering the presidential election for Vogue, but fans are still thirsting after him!


Jack Schlossberg

@jackuno/Instagram

John F. Kennedy's grandson has taken an unexpected turn in his career, stepping into the role of Vogue's new political correspondent. However, it's not his reporting skills that have fans buzzing. Instead, they're thirsting after his sexy pics!

On Thursday, Vogue announced that Jack Schlossberg will be their new 2024 presidential election correspondent by posting a carousel of photos on Instagram showing him lounging and prancing through the magazine's offices. JFK and Jackie O's 31-year-old grandson may have grand plans for his new journalism career, but the comment section shows that everyone else's minds are in the gutter, Page Six reports.

One person commented, "I'd risk the Kennedy curse for him," while another fan wrote, "Literally why am I blushing?" But the funniest comment was a little bit of a neg. "If you're going to shove him down our throats, can you at least give him my number so i can shove him down mine? Thanks," a someone quipped.

While Schlossberg is "taking his position seriously," he also told Vogue that he plans to sprinkle some "fun" in with the serious topics he'll be covering. "If you're going to ask people to think about something serious, you need to make it entertaining or fun," he said. "That's what all the great leaders do. You can't just hammer people with how bad stuff is. You've got to bring some positivity and good energy to the things you think are important. That's the only strategy I have."

Vogue's Instagram post may have only gifted us a few cute pics, but luckily, Schlossberg is the king of thirsty selfies, so you can ogle him all you want!

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

