Andrew Tate, misogynistic 'alpha male' influencer's GAY DRAMA explained

Misogynistic “alpha male” influencer Andrew Tate, who is currently on house arrest in Romania amid a human trafficking investigation, seems to be constantly embroiled in one controversy after another, and this time, it’s about his sexuality and a social media feud with Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The frequently homophobic “manosphere” personality is currently making headlines again based on a fake post on X (formerly Twitter) that calls his sexuality into question and because he misgendered Musk’s transgender daughter, clearly not realizing that Wilson was ready to read him for filth. So who is Tate, and how did he find himself in the middle of all of this LGBTQ+ drama?

Who is Andrew Tate? LCV/Shutterstock Tate first rose to fame back in 2016 when he was on the British reality TV show Big Brother. He made a big splash because he was kicked off of the show after only six days in the house after a video of him attacking a woman surfaced, although Tate claimed the footage had been edited. Tate was also a four-time kickboxing world champion, but he found international notoriety based on his social media presence where he promoted manosphere and far-right talking points. He has been kicked off of Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok because of comments he’s made to his millions of followers, saying that “women who are raped are partially responsible for the attacks, described in detail how he might attack women and criticized people who seek mental health treatment,” the New York Times reports. He also had a webcam modeling business and sold online courses teaching men how to make money this way, but in December 2022, he and his brother Tristan Tate were both arrested in Romania, where he was charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women. Tate is still currently under house arrest in Romania while an investigation into his crimes continues.

Did Andrew Tate attack Elon Musk's trans daughter? After Elon Musk misgendered his daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson and said she was “killed [by the] woke mind virus]” in an interview with right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson, she shot back, writing on her father’s rival social media platform Threads, “I look pretty good for a dead bitch.” Then, on October 30, Tate took to X (formerly Twitter) to chastise Wilson and misgender her, much like her father did. “Untill [sic] Elon Musks son stops pretending he’s a girl and puts some rockets into space he should speak to his father with some respect. He has catching up to do before he’s allowed an opinion,” he wrote. Not one to take an insult lying down, Wilson posted an epic takedown of the sexist former influencer. “Hi Andrew, I’m busy at the moment because I have a life rather than being on house arrest in Romania for s3x crimes,” she wrote on Threads. “However, I’m feeling gracious so I’ll do you a favor and make sure to take some time out of my schedule to publicly humiliate you later and give you the attention you desperately crave as your relevance continues to decline. Don’t you worry your closeted little head about that.” In a follow-up Thread she also wrote, “In the meantime I’m sure you’ll make yourself busy by continuing to scam your audience of pre-teens who think you’re god.”