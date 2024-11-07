Scroll To Top
Elon Musk's daughter Vivian slams her father & Trump, talks about leaving the U.S.

Elon Musk's daughter Vivian slams her father & Trump, talks about leaving the U.S.

Elon Musk Vivian Jenna Wilson Donald Trump
Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock; footage still via @vivillainous; Jonah Elkowitz/Shutterstock

"I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States," Vivian Jenna Wilson wrote.

Elon Musk's outspoken transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, isn't holding back her feelings about her father and President-elect Donald Trump.

"I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States. Even if [Donald Trump is] only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon," Wilson wrote on Threads yesterday.

Then, on Thursday morning, the 20-year-old blasted Musk, too. "Watching the grown members of my ex-‘family' in the media/twitter-sphere recently makes me glad that I didn't develop my genetic pre-disposition of apparently not having a f–king spine. That's all," she wrote.

She didn't mince words — and was clearly referencing people like her tech billionaire father — when she wrote, "f–king politicians and oligarchs who caused this to happen."

"Direct your anger towards them," she continued, but later elaborated, writing that she was "not saying to not be mad at trump supporters/voters."

She also said what many people are feeling since the election results were announced, "If any of y'all are trump supporters you can go ahead right now and get the f–k off my page."

Wilson has been an outspoken critic of both Trump and her father, who has made a point of misgendering her in public forums. After Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden last month, she also slammed Trump and Musk. "Fuck every single one of you motherfuckers who was at that Madison Square Garden rally, and fuck everyone who had anything to do with that racist bigoted bullshit," she wrote on Threads Monday. "This isn't worthy of respect, this isn't worthy of engagement, this is worthy of nothing but shame, humiliation, and contempt."

@vivllainous

Replying to @Ash

PoliticsTrans
donald trumpelon muskelectionelection 2024presidential electionsocial media postthreadstransgendertransgender rightsvivian jenna wilson
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

