Is Cardi B Bisexual? Her Scissoring Tweet Leaves Many Fans Curious

Is the Grammy-winning "WAP" rapper trying to tell us something???

After enticing the world with her "WAP" last summer, we all know that Cardi B likes men. The outrageous song featuring fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion explicitly states how the two bodacious babes like to be dicked down enjoy the pleasure of the male physique, and we all loved it so much that it became a #1 hit song and a cultural phenomenon.

Cardi is a bold personality IRL and online, so it's hard to pinpoint if her tweets are serious, jokes, or a combination of the two. But a recent one kicked up a tornado of questions for LGBTQ+ folks and straights alike.

The tweet is simple: two pairs of scissors on top of each other with Cardi stating, "Mood."

Seemingly implying the desire for a scissor session a sapphic tryst, the tweet has a lot of people wondering, "Wait... Is Cardi B bisexual?"

The answer is...complicated.

In 2018, Rita Ora released her flirtatious song "Girls" featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX, but what was meant to be a bisexual anthem actually became the subject of an interrogation. Many LGBTQ+ people, fellow singer Hayley Kiyoko included, thought the lyrics depicted girls kissing girls as a subject for men's amusement and ultimately marginalizing the concept of queer women loving openly. (We've certainly evolved beyond the need for those themes in the ten years since Katy Perry dropped "I Kissed A Girl.")

All of the women on the track felt pressured to open up about their sexualities, Cardi B included.

"We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song," she tweeted at the time. "I personally myself had experiences with other women, shiieeett with a lot of woman! I thought the song was a good song and I remember my experience."

But Cardi has never specifically used a label to define her sexuality. It's safe to say the Grammy-winning rapper is not 100 percent straight, but she has to choose a label for herself, if she wants to label herself at all.

Meanwhile, Cardi's sister, Hennesy, came out as bisexual in 2018. Cardi congratulated her on Instagram at the time with rainbow emojis. “Yaaaasss HENNESSY said it louder for the people in the back!”

Cardi is currently married to fellow rapper Offset and the two have a son together. She filed for divorce last year but called it off in November.