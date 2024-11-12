The Sapphic baby boom is here! 8 celebs & couples who've grown their families in 2024

If you've noticed an uptick in pregnancy announcements, you're not the only one. It seems like we're in the middle of a Sapphic baby boom and we love to see it!

Queer women left and right have been expecting, or recently had some adorable gaybies! If you need help keeping track of them all, we've compiled the biggest names and their baby bumps from 2024. Take a look!







Megan Fox See on Instagram Bisexual baddie Megan Fox announced yesterday that she is expecting her third child, her first with fiance Machine Gun Kelly. We're wishing the couple best of luck. Congratulations!

Brooke Eden and Hilary Eden Hoover See on Instagram Queer country musician Brooke Eden and her wife, Hilary Eden Hoover, just revealed they're the proud mamas of a perfect baby boy, Beckham. After a storybook pregnancy announcement, it's no surprise their baby and his little hat are just as cute. Congratulations!

Francesca Farago See on Instagram Reality star Francesca Farago and her fiance Jesse Sullivan just welcomed two beautiful twins, a boy and a girl, into the world! Farago and Sullivan have been together since 2021, and got engaged in May 2023. They've been very open about their IVF journey, including a failed transfer in February. We're so happy for these two and Arlo, Sullivan's 15-year-old from a previous relationship. Congratulations to the whole family!



Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves See on Instagram Brazilian pop sensation Ludmilla anounced on stage at her concert last Saturday that she and her wife, Brunna Gonçalves, are expecting their first child together. The announcement was iconic, and we're so happy for these two. Congratulations!

Caitlin Sheil and Leah Sheil See on Instagram Caitlin Sheil and her wife, Leah Sheil, are two influlencers who've amassed a strong following through their content, most of which revolves around their relationship and lives together. Of course their pregnancy and new daughter, Lyla, had to be included too. Congratulations!

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner See on Instagram WNBA star Brittney Garner and her wife Cherelle Griner welcomed a baby boy, Bash Raymond, together on July 8th. The couple have been together since 2019, and this their first child together. Congratulations, Griners!

Candice Huffine and Shelly Lynch-Sparks See on Instagram Model Candice Huffine announced just yesterday that she and her wife, Shelly Lynch-Sparks, are expect their first child together! "An exciting new chapter filled with joy begins this January," they said in a joint Instagram post full of absolutely stunning maternity photos. Congratulations!