The Sapphic baby boom is here! 8 celebs & couples who've grown their families in 2024

A triptych of Brooke Eden and her wife Hilary Eden Hoover, Cardi B, and Brittney Griner and her wife Charelle Griner.
Coutesy of Erika Goldring/GettyImages, Francois Durand/GettyImages, and ANGELA WEISS/GettyImages

There really is something in the water!

@politebotanist

If you've noticed an uptick in pregnancy announcements, you're not the only one. It seems like we're in the middle of a Sapphic baby boom and we love to see it!

Queer women left and right have been expecting, or recently had some adorable gaybies! If you need help keeping track of them all, we've compiled the biggest names and their baby bumps from 2024. Take a look!


Megan Fox

Bisexual baddie Megan Fox announced yesterday that she is expecting her third child, her first with fiance Machine Gun Kelly. We're wishing the couple best of luck. Congratulations!

Brooke Eden and Hilary Eden Hoover

Queer country musician Brooke Eden and her wife, Hilary Eden Hoover, just revealed they're the proud mamas of a perfect baby boy, Beckham. After a storybook pregnancy announcement, it's no surprise their baby and his little hat are just as cute. Congratulations!

Francesca Farago

Reality star Francesca Farago and her fiance Jesse Sullivan just welcomed two beautiful twins, a boy and a girl, into the world! Farago and Sullivan have been together since 2021, and got engaged in May 2023.

They've been very open about their IVF journey, including a failed transfer in February. We're so happy for these two and Arlo, Sullivan's 15-year-old from a previous relationship. Congratulations to the whole family!

Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves

Brazilian pop sensation Ludmilla anounced on stage at her concert last Saturday that she and her wife, Brunna Gonçalves, are expecting their first child together. The announcement was iconic, and we're so happy for these two. Congratulations!

Caitlin Sheil and Leah Sheil

Caitlin Sheil and her wife, Leah Sheil, are two influlencers who've amassed a strong following through their content, most of which revolves around their relationship and lives together. Of course their pregnancy and new daughter, Lyla, had to be included too. Congratulations!

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner

WNBA star Brittney Garner and her wife Cherelle Griner welcomed a baby boy, Bash Raymond, together on July 8th. The couple have been together since 2019, and this their first child together. Congratulations, Griners!

Candice Huffine and Shelly Lynch-Sparks

Model Candice Huffine announced just yesterday that she and her wife, Shelly Lynch-Sparks, are expect their first child together! "An exciting new chapter filled with joy begins this January," they said in a joint Instagram post full of absolutely stunning maternity photos. Congratulations!

Cardi B

The rap icon Cardi B shared an Instagram post earliest this year announcing that she had given birth to the "prettiest little thing" on September 9, 2024. This is her third child with her partner, rapper Offset. Congratulations!

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

