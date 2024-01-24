7 Gay Celebs Who Dished On Their Threesome Experiences

Every now and then, gay celebrities aren’t shy to open up in public about having a threesome.
From candid revelations during interviews to sharing stories in a more comedic way, there have been various gay famous men who have openly talked about hooking up with more than one person at a time — and some of these stories were juicy.
While there is absolutely no shame in having sex with multiple partners, some might feel talking about threesomes is taboo. Thankfully LGBTQ+ individuals have generally been more forthcoming about such matters.
These gay celebs were loud and proud of their ménages à trois experiences, and we love to see it. Its about to get very hot in here.
Joel Kim Booster
The latest gay celebrity to talk about his experiences with threesomes was Fire Island star Joel Kim Booster. Despite the fact that he’s currently in a relationship, Booster told Page Six:
“[It’s] not that [threesomes] are out of the question now, but it was a lot more fun being the guest star than it was logistically planning it as a couple. I think it’s a logistical nightmare now to engage in a threesome. Before it was just sort of, you come in and you get the spotlight and then you leave.”
However, now it sounds like this has changed since Booster admitted to host Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live that he had a threesome "last Tuesday."
Andy Cohen
Bravo executive and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen wasn’t shy about detailing a threesome experience he had. Cohen revealed during an interview with The Howard Stern Show that he once met a straight couple sitting at the bar of his hotel.
After having a long conversation with them and even playing footsies, Cohen turned to the guy and said: “‘Can I touch your d*ck?’ We definitely started then getting more explicit.” In the end, the WWHL host took the couple up to his room and they had some threesome fun together.
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes was a breakout star on The CW’s Arrow and MTV’s Teen Wolf. For a long time, though, Haynes felt forced to hide in the closet about his sexuality.
During his process of coming out, the actor revealed on Radio Andythat he lost his virginity to a boy and a girl when he was 13 years old. When the host asked if the actor lost his virginity in a threesome, Haynes clarified that wasn’t the case. “We’ve all had [threesomes], but it wasn’t that time,” Haynes added.
Matteo Lane
Hilarious gay comedian Matteo Lane also talked about a lot of his intimate stories during an episode of the Why Won't You Date Me podcast. During this hour-long episode, Lane talked about his past experiences with meeting guys, dating, and hooking up with guys as a single guy. This is what the comedian said about having threesomes:
“This couple is coming in this weekend that I know, they both live in Texas. We’re probably going to have a threesome, but I’m not into a threesome. I’ve already had a threesome, and it was awkward. I wasn’t into either of them and then they showed up to one of my comedy shows. No!”
Rob Anderson
Rob Anderson never shies away from conversations about gay culture and gay sex. During an interview with Confess Your Mess, Anderson made sure to talk about loving his Alaskan king bed, which prompted the hosts to ask, “How many people have been on that bed… sexually?”
“Sexually, three, including me. I love orgies, I love group sex (…) but I’m new to L.A. I’m not about to invite random people from Grindr to come to my place and have some weird group sex where the energy is really off. But I’ll get there.”
Billy Eichner
Back in the day, Billy Eichner had an entire segment of Billy On the Street dedicated to asking random people in New York City if they’d have a threesome with him and Mad Men actor Jon Hamm. The segment was appropriately titled “Would You Have a Threesome With Billy and Jon Hamm?”
Interestingly enough, a lot of the answers were “no,” but Eichner and Hamm did get a few yeses.
Katya
RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Katya once tweeted about a threesome experience she had while touring down in Brazil. The drag legend wrote on Twitter:
“I had a threesome in Brazil with two very cute, nice young men and it was a lot of fun.”
Andy Cohen (Again)
Andy Cohen once again proved he's not shy about talking — or speculating — about his love life had this to say about the possibility of having a threesome with his bestie Anderson Cooper during a guest spot on Sherri Shepard's talk show Sherri ""We could have some good threesomes, me and Anderson," Cohen joked. "That is what it would take because we are truly just friends."
"We've gotten so much closer over the years, and I just love him to death," he added.