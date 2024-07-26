TikToker Chris Olsen opens up about revenge porn trauma, calls out consumers

TikToker Chris Olsen is calling out the people who post—and consume—revenge porn in no uncertain terms.

In a video shared earlier this week, the influencer opened up about his own experiences with these types of images that have been posted to the internet without his consent. The first incident, he says, occurred four years ago when he was just starting out on TikTok. Images were shared to Twitter, and when he asked the user to take them down, he was blocked.

According to Olsen, after that, the person who posted them told their followers to download them quickly because they would be gone in half an hour. Thirty minutes later, the TikToker received a response back that the pictures had been removed. And when he replied that he had reported the account for posting them in the first place, he says, the user had the audacity to accuse him of trying to take away the "only thing" he had.

"That was four years ago and I'm still dealing with this today," Olsen said. "It never stopped. It's nonconsensual, it's violating, it's fully abuse—and illegal."