Gays discovered that debate moderator David Muir is HOT and are going FERAL over his old pics

Presidential debates are often stale, boring affairs that make you cringe every time someone flubs, but this week’s debate proved to be much more interesting and not just because of the bonkers things that came out of Donald Trump’s mouth, but because of drool-worthy news anchor David Muir was one of the moderators.
Somehow, despite being an ABC World News Tonight anchor and co-anchor of 20/20 for a decade, Tuesday night’s debate was the first time many Americans discovered just how hot Muir is. See, this is why you have to follow politics — for intellectual stimulation.
If the main reason you watched the debate was to stare at the dashing journalist, we see you and we are you. Plus, watching Muir live fact check Trump may be our new kink.
But Muir isn’t just a hunk; he’s also an award-winning journalist who has reported from war zones like Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine, and Gaza and was the first American news anchor to ever interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Russian invasion.
Now that all of Gay Land has discovered the sexy reporter, people are going feral on X, posting shirtless thirst traps of Muir along with pics of him from the debate with captions like “Whatever you say, Daddy” and “He can fact check me.” This is truly what the internet was made for.
