Drew Barrymore & Chloë Sevigny just made every '90s teen's dream come true with 'sexiest' kiss story

Drew Barrymore and Chloë Sevigny are reliving a sexy moment they shared in the '90s, and we are SEATED!

On October 2, the 49-year-old Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story actress appeared on an episode of the Drew Barrymore Show where the host reminisced about the time the two '90s It girls locked lips in a hotel bathroom when they were young.

"We had a really amazing hang time at the Sunset Marquis Hotel. We were getting together, we had a long dinner, wewere talking about a story that I'm so passionate about, which ended up becoming a film that Chloë was not only in but got nominated for an Academy Award for called Boys Don't Cry. That was a bond for us," Barrymore said, according to People.

Then the 49-year-old daytime talk show host admitted she wanted "to turn our intimate fun moment in the Sunset Marquis into a trivia question for someone." Sevigny was a good sport and played along, replying, "We should! We're entertainers!" before helping Barrymore pick a woman in the studio audience to play the game. "So Chloe and I shared something in a bathroom that night and if you can get it right we'd love for you to win $500 because that would be fun," Barrymore explained before increasing the total to $1,000.



"We shared something in the bathroom in the '90s. What was it?" she asked before giving lipstick, toilet paper, and a kiss as the possible answers.

After the audience member picked lipstick, Barrymore responded, "Well, it did involve lipstick. Sevigny started laughing, adding, "It was the '90s!"

"It was the '90s. It was a kiss," Barrymore said between giggles. "We were very free and just having the best time and it was just the sexiest, cutest."

Even though the audience member got the answer wrong, Barrymore still gave her the $1000 and suggested she "Go out and buy a bunch of lipsticks, okay?"

So let us get this straight: at the height of Sevigny and Barrymore's '90s It girl status, the two shared a lesbian kiss? How have we gone decades without knowing this?! We are SWOONING!