Tyra Banks confesses she 'made out' with Drew Barrymore on this upcoming show​

Our first sneak peek into the upcoming Hollywood Squares reboot is not what we expected!
Drew Barrymore shared that Tyra Banks is one of the celebrities who will appear on the classic TV game show, and that they recently shot her episode.
“We just did Hollywood Squares together, Tyra and I, for a few days," she said on her talk show Wednesday. "And we had so much fun.”
And that's when Banks dropped an amusing reveal.
“Drew and I did make out. We... can we tell people, or is it a secret?" she asked. After Barrymore gave her the go ahead, she continued: "So we totally made out. We totally kissed on Hollywood Squares. Like, on the lips."
“And you get to see it on the show," Barrymore continued, "and it’s a moment I will never forget for the rest of my life.”
This definitely sounds like some fever dream someone had in the aughts, especially taking the setting into consideration. But we'll take it!
During Banks' appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she also took a moment to talk about something else near and dear to the hearts of those of us who grew up in the early 2000s — Life-Size. The film, which starred Banks and Lindsay Lohan, got a sequel in 2018 (sans LiLo), but Banks is ready to make that three.
"I feel like we should do one. I've been really looking at Lindsay and I feel like, what if she was a doll?" she said. "What if she, some kind of way, magically turned into a doll? And then my Eve character had to teach her how to be a doll."
"You're Tyra Banks," co-anchor Ross Matthews interjected. "Can you make that happen? Can you do that for us?"
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web