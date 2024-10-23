Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Tyra Banks confesses she 'made out' with Drew Barrymore on this upcoming show

Tyra Banks confesses she 'made out' with Drew Barrymore on this upcoming show​

Drew Barrymore and Tyra Banks
lev radin/Shutterstock; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Banks also shared her idea for Life-Size 3.

rachelkiley

Our first sneak peek into the upcoming Hollywood Squares reboot is not what we expected!

Drew Barrymore shared that Tyra Banks is one of the celebrities who will appear on the classic TV game show, and that they recently shot her episode.

“We just did Hollywood Squares together, Tyra and I, for a few days," she said on her talk show Wednesday. "And we had so much fun.”

And that's when Banks dropped an amusing reveal.

“Drew and I did make out. We... can we tell people, or is it a secret?" she asked. After Barrymore gave her the go ahead, she continued: "So we totally made out. We totally kissed on Hollywood Squares. Like, on the lips."

“And you get to see it on the show," Barrymore continued, "and it’s a moment I will never forget for the rest of my life.”

This definitely sounds like some fever dream someone had in the aughts, especially taking the setting into consideration. But we'll take it!

During Banks' appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she also took a moment to talk about something else near and dear to the hearts of those of us who grew up in the early 2000s — Life-Size. The film, which starred Banks and Lindsay Lohan, got a sequel in 2018 (sans LiLo), but Banks is ready to make that three.

"I feel like we should do one. I've been really looking at Lindsay and I feel like, what if she was a doll?" she said. "What if she, some kind of way, magically turned into a doll? And then my Eve character had to teach her how to be a doll."

"You're Tyra Banks," co-anchor Ross Matthews interjected. "Can you make that happen? Can you do that for us?"

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesTVEntertainment
drew barrymoredrew barrymore showhollywood squareslindsay lohantyra banks
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio