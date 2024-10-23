Tyra Banks confesses she 'made out' with Drew Barrymore on this upcoming show​

Our first sneak peek into the upcoming Hollywood Squares reboot is not what we expected!

Drew Barrymore shared that Tyra Banks is one of the celebrities who will appear on the classic TV game show, and that they recently shot her episode.

“We just did Hollywood Squares together, Tyra and I, for a few days," she said on her talk show Wednesday. "And we had so much fun.”

And that's when Banks dropped an amusing reveal.

“Drew and I did make out. We... can we tell people, or is it a secret?" she asked. After Barrymore gave her the go ahead, she continued: "So we totally made out. We totally kissed on Hollywood Squares. Like, on the lips."

“And you get to see it on the show," Barrymore continued, "and it’s a moment I will never forget for the rest of my life.”