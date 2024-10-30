Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Drew Barrymore surprises herself by admitting she's into 'scissoring'

Drew Barrymore surprises herself by admitting she's into 'scissoring'

Drew Barrymore
lev radon/Shutterstock

Her food that is!

In a surprising turn of events, Drew Barrymore is talking about scissoring!

On today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old talk show host brought up the forever-debated lesbian sex act during a conversation about sandwiches with Food Network star Sunny Anderson, who was joining Barrymore and Ross Mathews to talk about food-related headlines.

Barrymore slipped and used the NSFW term while discussing the rising popularity of “chopped sandwiches” — apparently the latest food trend, which consists of a normal sandwich where all of the internal sandwich ingredients are chopped up.

“I’ve had a chopped sandwich. To me, it’s just a chopped salad with bread,” Anderson said, according to Decider.

Then, the professional chef gave viewers a tip for making the trendy dish at home so they don’t have to wait hours in line in order to get their hands on one at a Manhattan sandwich shop that has become famous for the twist on the classic lunch dish.

“If you’re gonna do a chopped salad or a sandwich at home, [use] scissors,” Anderson said. “Because when you watch them do it at the deli, they’re all chopping it on the deli sheet and it gets really messy. Who wants to do that at home?”

She continued explaining, “So just get a bowl, get all of your ingredients, chop them with your scissors over a bowl, and then you can put them into your sandwich without all that mess.”

Barrymore interjected, “Scissoring your food — I’m here for that.”

This admission made both Mathews and Barrymore cringe at her choice of words before she added, “Not in that way.”

Then, she rethought it, “Maybe I did mean it in that way.”

While her confession that she maybe did mean for people to take her “scissoring” comment “in that way” may have shocked Mathews and the Charlie’s Angels actress, her reference to the lesbian sex position isn’t too surprising considering she’s recently confessed to kissing former co-stars Chloë Sevigny and Tyra Banks.

We just hope she makes more slips of the tongue like this in the future!

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesTVEntertainment
drew barrymoredrew barrymore showross mathewssunny andersonscissoringlesbian sex
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio