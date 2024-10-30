Drew Barrymore surprises herself by admitting she's into 'scissoring'

In a surprising turn of events, Drew Barrymore is talking about scissoring!

On today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old talk show host brought up the forever-debated lesbian sex act during a conversation about sandwiches with Food Network star Sunny Anderson, who was joining Barrymore and Ross Mathews to talk about food-related headlines.

Barrymore slipped and used the NSFW term while discussing the rising popularity of “chopped sandwiches” — apparently the latest food trend, which consists of a normal sandwich where all of the internal sandwich ingredients are chopped up.

“I’ve had a chopped sandwich. To me, it’s just a chopped salad with bread,” Anderson said, according to Decider.

Then, the professional chef gave viewers a tip for making the trendy dish at home so they don’t have to wait hours in line in order to get their hands on one at a Manhattan sandwich shop that has become famous for the twist on the classic lunch dish.

“If you’re gonna do a chopped salad or a sandwich at home, [use] scissors,” Anderson said. “Because when you watch them do it at the deli, they’re all chopping it on the deli sheet and it gets really messy. Who wants to do that at home?”



She continued explaining, “So just get a bowl, get all of your ingredients, chop them with your scissors over a bowl, and then you can put them into your sandwich without all that mess.”

Barrymore interjected, “Scissoring your food — I’m here for that.”

This admission made both Mathews and Barrymore cringe at her choice of words before she added, “Not in that way.”

Then, she rethought it, “Maybe I did mean it in that way.”

While her confession that she maybe did mean for people to take her “scissoring” comment “in that way” may have shocked Mathews and the Charlie’s Angels actress, her reference to the lesbian sex position isn’t too surprising considering she’s recently confessed to kissing former co-stars Chloë Sevigny and Tyra Banks.

We just hope she makes more slips of the tongue like this in the future!