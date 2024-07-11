10 gay celebrity hunks ranked by their WikiFeet score

These men look even hotter barefoot!
Courtesy of Warner Bros.; Via Instagram @tomdaley; @ricky_martin; @Akingofbingo
When some people think about hot celebrities, they're picturing stars with six-pack abs and glutes for days, but for some people out there, it's all about the feet.
Lucky for them, wikiFeet exists! This foot fetishist's dream website features all the celeb foot pics you could hope for, with a handy 5-star rating system that lets you know just how sexy a star's bare feet are.And gay male celebrities rank VERY high.
From Jonathan Bailey to Colman Domingo to noted foot fetishist Ricky Martin, there are famous feet for every taste!
10. Colman Domingo (4.51/5 stars)
Rustin star Colman Domingo is such a sharp dresser we never would have guessed he had sexy feet inside those expensive loafers!
9. Joel Kim Booster (4.62/5 stars)
Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster should go shoeless all the time because apparently some men find his feet even sexier than his killer six pack!
8. Neil Patrick Harris (4.67/5 stars)
Who knew Doogie Howser had the cutest feet in the biz!
7. Andrew Scott (4.68/5 stars)
Andrew Scott broke our hearts with his achingly beautiful staring role in All of Us Strangers, but now he's making us all hot and bothered just by going barefoot!
6. Justice Smith (4.82/5 stars)
I Saw the TV Glow star Justice Smith is making people everywhere wish he'd stop wearing shoes!
5. Ricky Martin (4.91/5 stars)
Considering pop star Ricky Martin is a self-described foot lover, it makes sense that he'd be popular on the foot fetish site.
4. Matt Bomer (4.91/5 stars)
Just when we thought Fellow Travelers star Matt Bomer couldn't get any hotter, we find out he also has sexy feet! How did we get so luck?
3. Lee Pace (4.93/5 stars)
Lee Pace is frequently seen without a shirt—and thank god for that—but now we now we need to be on the look out for pics without shoes too!
2. Tom Daley (5.38/5 stars)
Lucky for everyone with a foot fetish, Tom Daley spends his days in a speedo and nothing else. And now that he's headed to the Paris Olympics we can expect to see his feet gracing our screens all summer long!
1. Jonathan Bailey (5.67/5 stars)
Between playing a sexy closeted gay man in Fellow Travelers and a bodice-ripping lord on Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey has jumped to the top of our list of hottest celebs, but for some people it's all about his sexy toes!