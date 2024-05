The weather is warming up as we move from spring to summer, and you know what that means — it’s shorty shorts season!

On Tuesday, hunky gay actor Matt Bomer was spotted frolicking on the beach sporting nothing but six-pack abs and the tiniest yellow shorts you’ve ever seen that leave nothing to the imagination. The 46-year-old actor was photographed in Malibu, Calif. while filming the upcoming Apple film Outcome.

After devouring every episode of Fellow Travelers, we were well aware of Bomer’s sex appeal, but these photos highlight his silver beard — someone’s moving into their daddy era — and his ripped physique that has some fans saying he’s now a twunk. The shorts he’s wearing already have a nearly nonexistent inseam, but he also has the waistband rolled down, making them even smaller and showing off a lower back tattoo — someone should win a Pulitzer for this brave act of photojournalism.

save me Matt Bomer running on a beach with a tight short save me pic.twitter.com/6cANhLJ1LW — chlo| richard madden’s hair (@maddensslut) May 15, 2024 And, of course, Gay Twitter is going FERAL for Bomer in his micro shorts — and we don’t blame them! One person posted a side shot of Bomer that shows off just how high the side-slit is on his shorts (you get a peak at his cheek!) and wrote, “Matt Bomer in these lil slutty short shorts, Milo Ventimiglia wake UP! Do something!” Ventimiglia is also well known on X (formerly Twitter) for his love of working out in the shortest of shorts.

Matt Bomer in these lil slutty short shorts, Milo Ventimiglia wake UP!!! Do something!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QSTvuO0QXv — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 15, 2024 Another person commented, “Excuse me while I rewatch Fellow Travelers.” Honestly? Same. Someone else wrote that they “hope Jonathan Bailey has a matching pair,” clearly not remembering that Bailey was photographed in his own tiny pair of jean shorts! Other people called him a DILF and a twunk — again, hard agree. Another commenter said, “I know his husband will be tearing that lil thang up.”

Good morning to Matt Bomer in these slutty little shorts on set of his new movie 'outcome' pic.twitter.com/uWAzL7wjVn — A. (@fashionfaguette) May 15, 2024 Bomer is not the only celeb to sport short shorts. Ventimiglia and Bailey have also gotten in on the trend, alongside stars like Ricky Martin, Paul Mescal (who also frequently appears on social media showing off his thick thighs), Conrad Ricamora, and Luke Evans. Bomer donned his shorty shorts for his starring role alongside Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Kaia Gerber, Laverne Cox, and Jonah Hill (who also co-wrote the script and is directing), in a dark comedy that follows a Hollywood starlet Reef (Reeves) who “must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip,” Deadline reports. Keep scrolling to see all the thirsty social media reactions Bomer and his shorts inspired!

Good god!!!! Don't do this to me, I won't recover from this 🔥🔥🔥 — Hana Nováčková (@HanaNov62) May 15, 2024

Excuse me while I rewatch fellow travelers — just old Ami #blueTexan#Gen-X (@Niami16) May 15, 2024

I hope Jonathan Bailey has a matching pair — Eddie, Your Friendly Neighborhood DJ (@EddieSaysStuff) May 15, 2024

I know his husband be tearing that lil thang up. 😮‍💨 — Devin - Art (@bluboy4ever) May 15, 2024

He served — TwistOfJackTwist(Jake’s Version) (@JamieRsBF) May 15, 2024

Matt Bomer deserved all the attention Jonathan Bailey is getting. — Marissa DePanda (@MisaRoo) May 15, 2024

Men over 40 taking away every right I have to use my age as an excuse need to go home. I’m over this pic.twitter.com/q87oWLC2Rw — Adam (@adamjharmon) May 15, 2024

Sometimes there's God so suddenly. — edwardoneill (@edwardoneill) May 15, 2024

Oh Matt is gobbling this up — Nick G (@errandkayblaque) May 15, 2024