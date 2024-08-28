13 hump day hunks so hot they're getting us through the week

These hunks are smoking hot!
Wednesday is usually a cursed day because all we can think of is how far away Friday still is, but when we have partially-clothed hot male celebs to ogle.
Between the trend of men wearing tiny shorts to hunky actors starring in sexy commercials to stars showing off their ripped physique by wearing next to nothing, hump day has been made infinitely better.
So whether you're hiding out during your work day to peek at our list of hot celebs or winding down after a long day, we've got you covered. Let's see those Hump Day Hunks!
Antoni Porowski
Queer Eye's resident food and wine expert is the newest male celeb to jump on the shortie shorts bandwagon, and we couldn't be happier about his decision!
Carson Twitchell
Gay fitness influencer Carson Twitchell was in Mykonos this week, showing off every inch of skin and his...ahem...package while wearing nothing but a colorful speedo.
Jeremy Allen White
The Iron Claw's Jeremy Allen White is the star of the newest Calvin Klein ad campaign, and the photos and commercial are HOT. We may have played the ad a few...dozen times! In one of the photos, he's sprawled on a chair wearing just grey boxer briefs, and we think we might like this even better than slutty gray sweatpants.
Michael Cimino
Shirtless photos of cutie Michael Cimini, who starred in Love, Victor, popped up on social media this week, and let's just say he's aged well!
Rose
Drag Race star Rosé posted a pic on X of a mirror selfie showing off her fab butt in response to online criticism. We wholeheartedly endorse this response to internet trolls!
Zane Phillips
Gay Fire Island star Zane Phillips posed for VMAN Magazine earlier this year, but now this supposed "outtake" photo has made its way onto social media. In the pic, Phillips is carrying a Louis Vuitton bag covering and nothing else. We think we're in love!
Colman Domingo
In this ad for Neiman Marcus, Colman Domingo is dressed to impress as per usual and looking sexy AF.
Bill Skarsgård
Reception for Bill Skarsgård's The Crow remake has been mixed at best, but these behind-the-scenes photos of him shirtless and covered in tattoos are enough to make us head to the theater ASAP!
Sexy Statue
We officially petition to have all future statues made this way! Also, is that what we think it is at the tip?!
Ross Lynch
We've been obsessed with Ross Lynch ever since we saw Troye Sivan give him a lap dance in the music video for "One of Your Girls," but seeing him onstage playing his own music sans shirt is our new favorite thing!
Jonathan Bailey
Fellow Travelers star Jonathan Bailey is constantly making it onto our Hump Day Hunks list because, well, look at him! This super sexy Armani ad features Bailey staring into our soul with the sexiest look imaginable.
Paul Mescal
ALERT: The king of short shorts Paul Mescal was photographed in super small shorts again!
Milo Ventimiglia
These photos of Milo Ventimiglia in teeny tiny shorts pop up on social media every once in a while, and we are always thankful to be reminded of thicc thighs!