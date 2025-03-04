'Say Anything' star Ione Skye dishes on fling with 'masterful lover' Jenny Shimizu in new memoir

Say Anything star Ione Skye is opening up about a lifetime of famous flings — including one with model Jenny Shimizu.

The 1989 Cameron Crowe classic was Skye’s big break after appearing in several smaller films with burgeoning stars. Within three years, she’d gotten married to Adam Horowitz of the Beastie Boys at age 21.

In her memoir, Say Everything, Skye admits that her various affairs led to the dissolution of the marriage within just seven years. One of those affairs was with Shimizu.

"[Shimizu was a] masterful lover, sometimes a dominant one," she recalls, per Page Six . "She didn’t use whips or handcuff me to the bed, she just held this vibe."

Anyone well-versed in '90s pop culture knows that this was the same decade in which Shimizu dated both Madonna and Angelina Jolie.

"I probably would have married Jenny Shimizu if I hadn’t married my husband [Jonny Lee Miller]," Jolie reportedly told Girlfriends magazine back in 1997. "I fell in love with her the first second I saw her."

Skye says her entanglement with the model came to an end after she became too "needy and devoted."

"Jenny didn’t want me to be her dog," she writes. "She left shortly thereafter for a modeling job and never came back to me, except as a good friend."

A number of other flings with celebrities are touched upon in the memoir, including with Ingrid Casares and musician Alice Temple — although The New York Times reassures that "it doesn’t come across as meanspirited or salacious."