Say Anything star Ione Skye dishes on fling with 'masterful lover' Jenny Shimizu in new memoir

'Say Anything' star Ione Skye dishes on fling with 'masterful lover' Jenny Shimizu in new memoir

Jenny Shimizu and Ione Skye
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Ione Skye and Jenny Shimuzu attend the Fashion Forward Los Angeles charity fashion show on June 8, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California.

Please, say more!

rachelkiley

Say Anything star Ione Skye is opening up about a lifetime of famous flings — including one with model Jenny Shimizu.

The 1989 Cameron Crowe classic was Skye’s big break after appearing in several smaller films with burgeoning stars. Within three years, she’d gotten married to Adam Horowitz of the Beastie Boys at age 21.

In her memoir, Say Everything, Skye admits that her various affairs led to the dissolution of the marriage within just seven years. One of those affairs was with Shimizu.

"[Shimizu was a] masterful lover, sometimes a dominant one," she recalls, per Page Six. "She didn’t use whips or handcuff me to the bed, she just held this vibe."

Anyone well-versed in '90s pop culture knows that this was the same decade in which Shimizu dated both Madonna and Angelina Jolie.

"I probably would have married Jenny Shimizu if I hadn’t married my husband [Jonny Lee Miller]," Jolie reportedly toldGirlfriends magazine back in 1997. "I fell in love with her the first second I saw her."

Skye says her entanglement with the model came to an end after she became too "needy and devoted."

"Jenny didn’t want me to be her dog," she writes. "She left shortly thereafter for a modeling job and never came back to me, except as a good friend."

A number of other flings with celebrities are touched upon in the memoir, including with Ingrid Casares and musician Alice Temple — although The New York Timesreassures that "it doesn’t come across as meanspirited or salacious."

"I think as you get older, you feel freer just taking chances creatively and not worrying so much about everybody being happy," Skye toldPeople. "I definitely don't want to hurt anyone. But some people I named in the book have read it, and luckily everyone has loved it."

CelebritiesBisexualEntertainmentLesbian
alice templeingrid casaresione skyejenny shimizusay everything
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

