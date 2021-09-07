MUNA & Phoebe Bridgers Channel But I’m a Cheerleader in Dreamy Music Video

MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers have teamed up for a dreamy sapphic love song, "Silk Chiffon."

The music video references the cult classic 1999 LGBTQ+ film But I'm A Cheerleader. MUNA frontwoman Katie Gavin is dropped off at a conversion therapy camp where attendees are taught "straight is great" and to "stop doing gay." Despite those tactics, a squeal-inducing romance buds between Gavin and another camper.

"Silk chiffon/That's how it feels, oh, when she's on me," the sweet chorus goes.

If it didn't just end, "Silk Chiffon" would instantly be our song of the summer. Producer and guitarist Naomi McPherson called the new track “a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to.”

MUNA recently joined Bridgers' label Saddest Factory Records, so this adorable gay-crossover collab makes complete sense in our minds! The trio will join Bridgers on tour later this year.

Watch the music video for "Silk Chiffon" below: