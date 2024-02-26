Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Pedro Pascal confesses he wants wants to make out with male star and we need this to happen

Pedro Pascal confesses he wants wants to make out with male star and we need this to happen

Pedro Pascal wants to make out with Kieran Culkin and we need this to happen
Netflix

Don't tease us like this!

@andrewjstillman

Despite some upsets in this season’s awards shows, we couldn’t agree more with Pedro Pascal taking home the award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 SAG Awards for his role as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us.

No one seemed more shocked to win the award than Pascal himself, who drunkenly accepted it because he didn’t think he’d win or have to give a speech.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons,” he said during his speech. “I’m a little drunk, I thought I could get drunk! Uh, Jeez Louise, I’m making a fool of myself! But thank you so much for this!”

The other nominees for the award that Pascal thought would take home the award included Billy Crudup from Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew MacFadyen, who were all nominated for their roles in HBO’s Succession.

Although his speech was cute enough as it was, it was Pascal’s interview with Netflix’s Queer Eye star Tan France afterward that really captured our hearts.

France kicked it off by asking Pascal, “How badly are you going to rag Kieran [Culkin] at the after-party tonight?”

Pascal, without missing a beat, answered, “I’m going to make out with Kieran tonight.”

France gasped and looked at the camera to let the audience know they “heard it here first” as Pascal smiled and admired his award before he turned his attention back to Pascal and said, “It’s because you’re drunk.”

“That’ll be my revenge,” said Pascal with a devious little chuckle.

France then said exactly what the rest of us are thinking about this comment: “I would love to see this, that would make me so happy.”

In general, we’ve loved the little rivalry between Culkin and Pascal over the awards season. Back in January, Culkin said, “Suck it, Pedro!” during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, and Pascal came onstage in a sling to present an award at the Emmys a few weeks later, where he joked his injury was due to Culkin “beating him up.”

Though we love the friendly rivalry, we’re still here for the make-out session and hope it both happened and the receipts hit the internet soon.

Stream the SAG Awards on Netflix.

CelebritiesEntertainmentGay Kiss
kieran culkinnetflixsag awardstan francethe last of uspedro pascalPedro Pascal
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio