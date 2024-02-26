Pedro Pascal confesses he wants wants to make out with male star and we need this to happen

Despite some upsets in this season’s awards shows, we couldn’t agree more with Pedro Pascal taking home the award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 SAG Awards for his role as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us.

No one seemed more shocked to win the award than Pascal himself, who drunkenly accepted it because he didn’t think he’d win or have to give a speech.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons,” he said during his speech. “I’m a little drunk, I thought I could get drunk! Uh, Jeez Louise, I’m making a fool of myself! But thank you so much for this!”

The other nominees for the award that Pascal thought would take home the award included Billy Crudup from Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew MacFadyen, who were all nominated for their roles in HBO’s Succession. Although his speech was cute enough as it was, it was Pascal’s interview with Netflix’s Queer Eye star Tan France afterward that really captured our hearts. France kicked it off by asking Pascal, “How badly are you going to rag Kieran [Culkin] at the after-party tonight?” Pascal, without missing a beat, answered, “I’m going to make out with Kieran tonight.” France gasped and looked at the camera to let the audience know they “heard it here first” as Pascal smiled and admired his award before he turned his attention back to Pascal and said, “It’s because you’re drunk.” “That’ll be my revenge,” said Pascal with a devious little chuckle. France then said exactly what the rest of us are thinking about this comment: “I would love to see this, that would make me so happy.”