​Rihanna reveals she is just as obsessed with reality TV as the rest of us

Stars may have millions of dollars and millions of adoring fans, but in reality they’re just like us.

Or at least Rihanna is!

It turns out that the Grammy Award-winning singer and business mogul loves trashy reality TV shows as much as we do.

On April 17, while on the red carpet for her new FENTY X PUMA shoe collab, Rihanna was asked about her current obsessions, and her answers were so relatable.

She revealed that her first obsession is her kids, but then admitted that “after that, it’s Real Housewives, after that it’s Vanderpump Rules, and then anything Bravo.”

“Andy Cohen didn’t pay me to say that, I promise,” the 36-year-old “Work” singer joked about the infamous Bravo host. “I’m just obsessed.”

Then she realized she had forgotten one of her other faves, “Oh! And RuPaul’s Drag Race. RuPaul’s Drag Race makes me so happy all the time.”

RIHANNA WATCHES RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE?!?!? GAGGGGG pic.twitter.com/vZybuE0PHW — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) April 18, 2024 This admission had fans running to social media to demand Rihanna be given a coveted guest judge spot in the next season of Drag Race. Rihanna has been a reality TV Stan for a while now. Back in 2018, she posted a video of her laughing at a clip of Vanderpump Rules on Instagram with the caption, “Easily the best clip on tv. Whoever edited this…we’re besties in my head. #vanderpumprules.”