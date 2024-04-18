​Rihanna reveals she is just as obsessed with reality TV as the rest of us

Stars may have millions of dollars and millions of adoring fans, but in reality they’re just like us.
Or at least Rihanna is!
It turns out that the Grammy Award-winning singer and business mogul loves trashy reality TV shows as much as we do.
On April 17, while on the red carpet for her new FENTY X PUMA shoe collab, Rihanna was asked about her current obsessions, and her answers were so relatable.
She revealed that her first obsession is her kids, but then admitted that “after that, it’s Real Housewives, after that it’s Vanderpump Rules, and then anything Bravo.”
“Andy Cohen didn’t pay me to say that, I promise,” the 36-year-old “Work” singer joked about the infamous Bravo host. “I’m just obsessed.”
Then she realized she had forgotten one of her other faves, “Oh! And RuPaul’s Drag Race. RuPaul’s Drag Race makes me so happy all the time.”
This admission had fans running to social media to demand Rihanna be given a coveted guest judge spot in the next season of Drag Race.
Rihanna has been a reality TV Stan for a while now. Back in 2018, she posted a video of her laughing at a clip of Vanderpump Rules on Instagram with the caption, “Easily the best clip on tv. Whoever edited this…we’re besties in my head. #vanderpumprules.”
In an interview with Women’s Health UK, she revealed that reality TV helped her get through the pandemic. “I’ve never made a secret of my love for reality TV and, during lockdown, I’ve been rewatching Vanderpump Rules,” Rihanna said. “I honestly can’t get enough of it. … When watching reality TV, I can lie on my couch and switch my mind off from that’s going on. It’s my thing – and it’s pure escapism.”
Then, earlier this month, in an interview with Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine, she gossiped about whether Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Monica Garcia should be invited back and said she thinks the rumors about Beverly Hills housewife Kyle Richards dating country singer Morgan Wade are true.
Rihanna is a true reality TV fan, so come on, Ru, give the girl a guest spot already!
