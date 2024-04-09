Rihanna's shares HOT takes on Kyle Richards' Sapphic era & the Housewife she wants UNFIRED

Rihanna may be best known for her vocal range and business savvy, but today, she’s making headlines for her hot takes on the Real Housewives franchise!

The lingerie mogul is positive that Beverly Hills housewife Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade are a couple despite the fact that the two have denied the rumors many times.

In an interview with Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine, Rihanna responded, “I mean, duh,” when asked about the possibility the pair are a couple. “Listen, I love Kyle. It’s weird commenting on her relationship because I don’t know the facts.”

She added, “I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens. For once, someone else made her feel valued, made her feel like she was cute and quirky and fun and all the great things that maybe were taken for granted before. And that’s why I believe that there’s something with Morgan, because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve.”