Celebrities

Rihanna's shares HOT takes on Kyle Richards' Sapphic era & the Housewife she wants UNFIRED

Rihanna dishes on the relationship between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade
Shutterstock; Morgan Wade/YouTube

“I mean, duh,” Rihanna says.

Rihanna may be best known for her vocal range and business savvy, but today, she’s making headlines for her hot takes on the Real Housewives franchise!

The lingerie mogul is positive that Beverly Hills housewife Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade are a couple despite the fact that the two have denied the rumors many times.

In an interview with Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine, Rihanna responded, “I mean, duh,” when asked about the possibility the pair are a couple. “Listen, I love Kyle. It’s weird commenting on her relationship because I don’t know the facts.”

She added, “I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens. For once, someone else made her feel valued, made her feel like she was cute and quirky and fun and all the great things that maybe were taken for granted before. And that’s why I believe that there’s something with Morgan, because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve.”

Earlier in the interview, the Fenty Beauty founder also dished on the recent Real Housewives of Salt Lake City scandal, in which it was discovered that new cast member Monica Garcia was behind the gossip-heavy reality TV Instagram account Reality Von Tease.

“I mean, if Tom Sandoval can come back, Monica should definitely be able to come back,” Rihanna said, comparing Garcia not being invited back for the next season of the Utah-based show with Vanderpump Rules’ “Scandoval” — the discovery that Sandoval had been cheating on his long-term girlfriend and co-star with her best friend and fellow cast member Rachel Leviss.

Now, if only we could get Rihanna to crash a Real Housewives reunion! If Nicki Minaj can sit in on the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion and ask the cast questions, then why not?

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

