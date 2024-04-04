Scroll To Top
RuPaul reveals which actor should play him in a biopic & we're gagged

RuPaul on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13; RuPaul via Instagram
VH1; Instagram (@rupaulofficial)

After the release of the House of Hidden Meanings memoir, the discourse about a RuPaul biopic has been growing.

simbernardo

A biographical film about RuPaul… can you imagine?!

For years, the discourse surrounding a potential biopic of RuPaul’s life and career has been speculated among RuPaul’s Drag Race fans. Following the release of his memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, covering the first 30 years of Ru’s life, that speculation seemed to get even more evident.

On Thursday, Apr. 4, RuPaul shared a new Instagram video addressing those conversations about who would play him in a biopic. “Who would you cast as early Ru?” the caption read.

“For years, people have asked me who would play me in a movie, and my stock answer was always Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen,” RuPaul said in the video. “But, on a serious note, it’s come up a lot more recently since the memoir has come out. You know, there’s that kid who I just love… his name is Justice Smith. I think he would do a really, really good job.”

Ru added, “He’s a fantastic actor and I just love his energy. There’s a sweetness about him that I just love. I think it would be Justice Smith.”

For decades, the late, great Aretha Franklin insisted that Halle Berry should play her in a biopic about her life. When even the actress said in interviews that she probably wouldn’t do justice to Franklin’s powerhouse vocals, Franklin responded that it would just take Berry to lip sync to her songs instead of singing, which has been a common practice in other biopics.

RuPaul loved that answer from Franklin so much that he repeated it over the course of many years. He would then also come up with equally “campy” suggestions for actors that should play him in a biopic — ranging from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Raven-Symoné.

But Justice Smith would be the absolute perfect choice to play RuPaul in a biopic about his early life, and we’re gagged at how pitch-perfect this idea is. We love it even more that it’s coming from none other than RuPaul himself.

Valentina on RuPaul\u2019s Drag Race All Stars 4 meme

VH1

To misquote Valentina on All Stars 4… this COMPLETELY makes sense with our fantasy.

Okay, Hollywood, let’s make this happen!

RuPaul’s new memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, is now available for purchase.

