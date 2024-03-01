Scroll To Top
Shawn Mendes shares new thirst pics in Paris & we're all at his mercy

Shawn Mendes in “Summer of Love” music video
YouTube (@shawnmendes)

You know what you do to us, Shawn Mendes!

@andrewjstillman

Shawn Mendes has already spent this winter getting us all hot and bothered by running around the snow in his underwear, and his most recent pictures are seriously smoking hot.

Mendes took to his Instagram to post a couple of photos of him in Paris, one totally shirtless and the other rocking a beautiful coat with a cigarette in his mouth in both.

It goes without saying that we're totally obsessed with this, as are the 1.4 million people who have liked this post as of this writing — and it hasn't even been online for 12 hours yet.

Of course, although people are happy to see some skin, they're not so happy to see the cigarette in his mouth.

"You smokin’ hot already Shawn you don't need that cigarette," wrote one fan. Another commented, "Excuse me, take that cigarette out of your mouth."

Still, with or without the smoke, we are here for the smolder, and we're more focused on his bare chest.

Mendes also shared the post on his X, formerly Twitter, account, where reactions were much the same.

Scroll through to see some of our favorite reactions to Shawn Mendes’ new thirst pictures!

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

