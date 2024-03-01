Shawn Mendes shares new thirst pics in Paris & we're all at his mercy
You know what you do to us, Shawn Mendes!
Shawn Mendes has already spent this winter getting us all hot and bothered by running around the snow in his underwear, and his most recent pictures are seriously smoking hot.
Mendes took to his Instagram to post a couple of photos of him in Paris, one totally shirtless and the other rocking a beautiful coat with a cigarette in his mouth in both.
It goes without saying that we're totally obsessed with this, as are the 1.4 million people who have liked this post as of this writing — and it hasn't even been online for 12 hours yet.
Of course, although people are happy to see some skin, they're not so happy to see the cigarette in his mouth.
"You smokin’ hot already Shawn you don't need that cigarette," wrote one fan. Another commented, "Excuse me, take that cigarette out of your mouth."
Still, with or without the smoke, we are here for the smolder, and we're more focused on his bare chest.
Mendes also shared the post on his X, formerly Twitter, account, where reactions were much the same.
